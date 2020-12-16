HomeServe Acquires Sterling Air Services Furthering Phoenix, Arizona-Area HVAC Expansion

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair, and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of Sterling Air Services (Sterling).

HomeServe USA (HomeServe), a leading provider of service plans, repair, and installation services for the home, today announced the acquisition of Sterling Air Services (Sterling). The award winning, A+ rated Better Business Bureau company is based in Mesa, Arizona and serves residential customers throughout the Phoenix East Valley area.

Since starting as a "one-man-in-a-van" small business in 2008, Joel Harris has worked to grow the HVAC and plumbing company to include 12 service technicians. With his wife Anastasia helping to lead the business, the Sterling team has become a well-known local brand, which is evidenced by its 5-star Google rating.

"It's a great day to bring Sterling Air Services into the HomeServe family. Joel and Anastasia Harris have built a company with a keen focus on customer service that is a perfect match for HomeServe," commented Rob DiPietro, HomeServe's Managing Director, HVAC. "Sterling, along with our two other Phoenix-area companies, Dukes of Air and Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing, will go a long way to helping HomeServe serve more customers in the region."

Sterling Air Services offers a range of cooling, heating, plumbing and water services to their customers, which has earned the company multiple notable awards, including:

Carrier Sales Excellence Award: 2016-2019

Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year: 2011

Queen Creek Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year: 2010

Queen Creek business of the Year: 2017

Commented Joel Harris, "Sterling Services is extremely excited to be partnering with HomeServe. We see many doors of opportunity opening up for employees, vendors and customers and look forward to future growth and service excellence."

