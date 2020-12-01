Homeschooling Support In Uncertain Times

GRAY, Tenn., Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the year 2020 draws to an end, and the pandemic continues to cause school closures and virtual learning situations, parents are turning to homeschooling in increasing numbers to ensure their children continue to progress academically and to actively take control of their children's education. To add to the stress of these unprecedented times, many of these families are feeling the strain of undertaking curriculum choices and adjusting to the daily routine of learning from home.

For nearly twenty years, home educating parents have turned to homeschooling's premiere publication, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine, for encouragement, information, and inspiration as they teach and raise their children. Hot off the presses, the Winter 2020-2021 issue is now available through the online store at https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com .

"We aim to provide homeschooling families with the tools they need to help them stay the course on their homeschooling journey," says Gena Suarez, publisher of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine. Gena adds that, especially during this time of change and uncertainty, "meeting children's educational needs doesn't have to be on the list of impossible challenges facing families."

Published quarterly, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine helps homeschool families find exciting learning ideas and educational trends for every season throughout the year. Purchase a subscription for $29 US (one year) or $39 US (two years). Every issue will arrive in the mail, containing 120 glossy pages of help and encouragement for home educators.

The Winter 2020-2021 issue shares homeschool organization ideas and tips, discusses how music grows your brain, and includes seasonal unit studies and lesson plans, as well as two excellent resource guides: Post High School Opportunities: College & Trade Schools and Homeschool Parent Helps. The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine equips and encourages homeschooling moms and dads to make home learning fun, as well as faith-filled, for their children. Grab your copy today at https://www.theoldschoolhouse.com !

About The Old Schoolhouse® The Old Schoolhouse® ( www.theoldschoolhouse.com ) is a privately held corporation that publishes the industry-leading homeschool education print magazine, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine , as well as hundreds of books and planning support tools for homeschooling families. SchoolhouseTeachers.com, a division of The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine , supports over 9,000 member families, with more than 400 courses for preschool through high school, as well as educational videos, World Book Online, transcripts, report cards, planning tools, and recordkeeping. Established in 2001, The Old Schoolhouse® Magazine is focused on providing high-quality, encouraging, affordable solutions for homeschooling families.

