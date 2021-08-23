Homeschooling Parent (HSP) Announces Homeschool Virtual Conferences

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeschooling Parent (HSP) announces its annual, Homeschool-Friendly Colleges & Higher Education Virtual Fair & Conference, "Get Plugged In" to be held on October 12, 2021.

Summer Camps, Back-to-School and Family Field Trip Adventures all set the pace for this upcoming virtual event year!

"Get Plugged In" will offer a full afternoon of virtual presentations highlighting college admission counseling tools, and services. It will also feature information on scholarships, dual-credit courses, starting college classes early, and advanced placement. Attendees will visit virtual booths with representatives of colleges from coast to coast. Gather the information needed to get started on their college journey or just "kick the tires" about higher education. Wherever students are in their search for higher education, this virtual fair and conference is a perfect fit for all families. It's FREE to parents & students.

Registration for student attendees is free, and students will compete for prizes and scholarship opportunities during the live event. You do not want to miss this homeschool-friendly college & university virtual fair, and conference where you will learn about summer bridge programs, senior events, and campus visits.

Registration is now open. Students interested in attending should contact us at: HSPA@HomeschoolingParentAssociation.org .

Colleges interested in participating should visit www.HomeschoolingParent.com.

ABOUT HSPA

Since 1999, The Homeschooling Parent Association has been dedicated to helping "Homeschool-friendly" products and services providers connect with homeschooling families.

SOURCE Homeschooling Parent