Homeschoolers Across The Country To Participate In Inaugural Virtual High School Graduation Celebration

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- High school commencement ceremonies are one of the most revered rites of passage for American teens, signaling their transition into young adulthood. Time4Learning, an award-winning online homeschooling platform, will honor homeschooled seniors by hosting its first-ever virtual graduation celebration on Thursday, June 3 at 7 p.m. (EDT).

The event will feature a commencement address from Time4Learning Founder and President John Edelson and graduate photos with personal statements by the graduates.

According to a summary of a 2009 study prepared by Michael Cogan of the University of St. Thomas, homeschooled seniors attend college and graduate at a higher rate than their traditional school counterparts. Perhaps due to homeschooling's flexibility, which allows students to enroll in college courses while completing high school requirements.

"Homeschooled students deserve a celebration befitting their accomplishment, but many states do not offer the chance for them to celebrate in the same way as their traditional school counterparts," said Edelson. "We are excited to help them commemorate this important milestone."

Graduates must live in the United States and have satisfied the graduation requirements within their state of residence to participate in this celebration. Registration to participate must be received by Sunday, May 30, 2021 at midnight (EDT). Participating students will receive a Graduation Kit filled with fun favors to help them celebrate at home. To register, please visit https://www.time4learning.com/lp/graduation.html.

The ceremony will be streamed live on YouTube. Family and friends are invited to tune into the premiere and use the platform's comment features to celebrate the graduates.

About Time4Learning

Time4Learning is an award-winning, online curriculum for at-home use. The PreK-12th grade coursework teaches math, language arts, science, social studies and more. The interactive, student-paced curriculum features thousands of multimedia-based lessons, activities, and printable worksheets. In addition to the Time4Learning curriculum, there's Time4Writing and Time4MathFacts to help with those skill areas. Parents use the popular platform to reinforce key concepts during summer, supplement school work, or as a main academic curriculum for homeschooling.

