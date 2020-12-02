Homes Of Hope Receives $300,000 In Kitchenware From Electrolux On Giving Tuesday

ANDERSON, S.C., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux and Homes of Hope teamed up to stock kitchens with hope throughout Upstate S.C. for the holiday season.

Through Electrolux's "Stocking Kitchens With Hope" holiday campaign, the Electrolux Anderson, S.C. Refrigeration Manufacturing Facility gave away two 18-wheeler truckloads of kitchenware - valued at $300,000 - ranging from pots, pans, and bakeware to cooking utensils to Homes of Hope.

"We are deeply committed to giving back in the communities where our employees live and work, so it is meaningful knowing the impact these gifts will have throughout our region," said Nolan Pike, head of Electrolux North America. "We are grateful for the opportunity to support individuals and families in need."

The truckloads of donated items were unloaded by Homes of Hope staff and volunteers at the Merovan Business Center on Giving Tuesday and will be distributed to more than 400 homes - including 75 in Anderson, S.C. - during the holiday season.

About Homes of HopeFounded in 1998, Homes of Hope rebuilds communities and individual lives through housing, economic mobility and job training. The organization's housing programs include rental and homeownership options coupled with connecting housing clients to economic mobility opportunities with a focus on budgeting, banking and building assets. Its Men's Workforce Development Program is a one-year residential program for men overcoming drug and alcohol addictions in which the program participants train in the area of specialized constructed-related job training, Christian discipleship, mentoring, life skills and resources for economic mobility. Since it began, Homes of Hope has developed 640 homes, graduated 318 men and invested over $83 million in community and economic development. For more information, visit www.homesofhope.org

About ElectroluxElectrolux is a leading global appliance company that has shaped living for the better for more than 100 years. We reinvent taste, care and wellbeing experiences for millions of people, always striving to be at the forefront of sustainability in society through our solutions and operations. Under our brands, including Electrolux, AEG and Frigidaire, we sell approximately 60 million household products in approximately 120 markets every year. In 2019 Electrolux had sales of SEK 119 billion and employed 49,000 people around the world. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com.

The Electrolux Major Appliances North America refrigeration plant in Anderson, S.C. produces 15-cubic-foot, 17-cubic-foot and 18-cubic-foot top mount refrigerators.

