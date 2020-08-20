Homes For Our Troops To Donate Its 300th Specially Adapted Custom Home To Injured Soldier In Hillsboro, Missouri

HILLSBORO, Mo., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The national nonprofit organization, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) will celebrate the delivery of its 300 th specially adapted custom home with two events in September. The home will be donated to Army Sergeant Nathan Shumaker in Hillsboro, Missouri. SGT Shumaker, a Purple Heart recipient, was severely injured while serving in Afghanistan. Both events will be held in Hillsboro, Missouri.

The details for each event are as follows: *Please note - These events have reached their capacity of attendees, but press is still welcome to cover both events.*

Volunteer Day, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at 10 a.m . (Check-in at 9:30 a.m .) The community is invited to help with the landscaping plan for this home by planting flowers and laying sod. This special event will coincide with September 11 National Day of Service and Remembrance, a day where Americans volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, first responders, and the many who have risen in service to defend freedom.

On May 4, 2010, SGT Shumaker was on a fire mission when an enemy mortar round struck him and his unit in Kunar Province, Afghanistan. The attack resulted in the loss of his left leg and damage to the right leg.

Now medically retired, Nathan enjoys spending time outside with his wife Missy and their two children. He earned his master's degree in social work from St. Louis University in May 2018.

SGT Shumaker's new home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets, or reaching for cabinets that are too high. HFOT will donate the home to SGT Shumaker, thanks to contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners.

"We are very excited to be a part of the HFOT Family to begin with, let alone be the 300th home. I am so happy and thrilled to be a part of this milestone and cannot wait to celebrate," says SGT Shumaker.

Currently, there are over 70 active projects in need of funding to complete. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.

Read more about SGT Shumaker's story and watch his video at www.hfotusa.org/shumaker.

About Homes For Our Troops (HFOT): Homes For Our Troops (HFOT) is a publicly funded 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide to severely injured post-9/11 Veterans. Most of these Veterans have sustained life-altering injuries including multiple limb amputations, partial or full paralysis, and/or severe traumatic brain injury (TBI). These homes restore some of the freedom and independence our Veterans sacrificed while defending our country, and enable them to focus on their family, recovery, and rebuilding their lives. HFOT builds these homes where the Veteran chooses to live, and continues its relationship with the Veterans after home delivery to assist them with rebuilding their lives. Since its inception in 2004, nearly 90 cents of every dollar spent has gone directly to our program services supporting Veterans. For more information, visit www.hfotusa.org.

