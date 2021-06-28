Homepoint Introduces New Service Model To Help Mortgage Brokers Thrive In Purchase Market

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homepoint, the third-largest wholesale mortgage lender in the nation, today introduced Homepoint Amplify, its new service model that combines localized support with Homepoint's national platform to help mortgage brokers maximize efficiency and deliver a faster, more personalized customer experience in today's purchase-focused mortgage market.

Under this new model, Homepoint will form regional support teams aligned with Homepoint's six regions - Central, Northeast, Northwest, South, Southeast and Southwest. Each region will have designated teams of loan coordinators, underwriters, closers and loan funders paired with account executives that already service broker partners in those respective areas. By organizing its operations and sales regionally, Homepoint will provide brokers with a uniquely intimate partnership arrangement with designated specialists that gives a "small lender" feel - with the technology, resources and capabilities of a large lender.

"Relationships between mortgage brokers and lenders are paramount in a purchase market, said Phil Shoemaker, President of Originations at Homepoint. "With Homepoint Amplify, we are transitioning into a service model that enables our broker partners to more closely connect with our experienced operations and sales personnel to win more business in this purchase market. We're one of the largest wholesale mortgage lenders in the country, but brokers will benefit from the more personable communication and collaboration that stems from the small-lender feel that our new model will provide."

Homepoint's transition to a regionally aligned model will provide major benefits to mortgage brokers, as it will remain highly efficient in terms of speed, while enhancing the relationship element of the business that helps brokers outperform retail competitors that generally operate via a call center setup.

By providing brokers with consistent access to small teams of regionally dedicated operations personnel, Homepoint will also condense points of contact for its broker partners, making it easier to escalate service and inquiries.

Paired with investments that the company has made in new technology, the closer alignment of its sales and operations personnel aim to enable Homepoint to deliver improved efficiency, leading to faster turn times, a simpler closing process, and a self-service disclosure process that seeks to position its broker partners for sustained growth in any market cycle.

"Six years ago, Homepoint was founded with the goal of creating a highly efficient and streamlined mortgage business that leverages technology and a distributed network of third-party originators to deliver a people-centric mortgage experience that can thrive through any market cycle," said Shoemaker. "While we were opportunistic during last year's refinance boom, we also continued to invest in the processes and systems needed to enable our vision. The launch of Homepoint Amplify represents the realization of these investments as Homepoint puts the technology and service models in place to deliver on its vision to be the best mortgage lender for customers and partners."

About Homepoint Homepoint, a subsidiary of Home Point Capital Inc. (HMPT) , is one of the nation's leading mortgage originators and servicers, putting people front and center of the homebuying and homeownership experience. The company supports successful homeownership as a crucial element of broader financial security and well-being through delivering long-term value beyond the loan. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works with a nationwide network of more than 6,000 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation's third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 7th-largest non-bank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in IL, KY, LA, MD, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation. 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

