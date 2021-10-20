HomeJab Study Says Video Tops 3D Interactive Tours

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study released today by HomeJab found that while immersive 3D interactive tours are soaring in popularity, video tours remain more popular among real estate agents. More than a third - 36 percent - said they preferred video tours versus 21 percent for 3D tours. Thirty percent said they use both video and 3D tours, depending on the seller.

The new survey of nearly 300 agents also found that nearly three out of four real estate agents hire a professional real estate photographer for every property listing, according to HomeJab. Despite the advancements in smartphone camera technology, only 7 percent of agents surveyed shoot their own photos.

New imaging technologies - from virtual staging to aerial photography - are rapidly being adopted and used to sell homes faster, the survey found. The HomeJab study notes that virtual staging (30 percent) is slightly more popular today than traditional staging (29 percent).

"Photographers play an essential role in today's real estate market" said Joe Jesuele, founder and CEO of HomeJab. "With 97 percent of home buyers using the internet when searching for homes, according to the National Association of Realtors, professional photos, video, and other advanced imaging tools are more important than ever. Using professional imaging can mean a faster home sale and enhance a real estate agent's reputation in the marketplace," he added.

HomeJab, which provides on-demand professional real estate photography and other visual production services nationwide, also measured the popularity of aerial photography, one of the fastest-growing trends for online listings to help sell a home.

More than two out of three (67 percent) of real estate agents surveyed said they used aerial photography with their listings. The majority (55%) said their use depends on the property, while 12 percent said they use aerial photography with every property listing.

The study also uncovered an emerging trend: using "virtual twilight" photos to help showcase a home sale. Virtual twilight photography emulates the beauty of sunset lighting, casting shadows just as they would in real life.

"While virtual staging showcases a home's interior features, twilight photos grab the viewer's attention. How sweet is life during a sunset? It's one of those moments in which everything looks its best, including your home," explained Jesuele. "And other HomeJab research shows listings with twilight photos get three times more engagement from buyers" he added.

Most agents - over 76 percent - have either used twilight photos to promote their property listings or are interested in using them. Currently, 40 percent of agents said they use twilight photos, with 35 percent saying they love them, and 5 percent saying they use them but don't love them.

Finally, HomeJab polled agents on the average number of photos they provide to consumers via their local Multiple Listing Service. For a typical listing, 79 percent of agents surveyed said they upload at least 30 images to the MLS.

