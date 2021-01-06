Homegrown Startup Smells Sweet Success…Without The Sugar

MIAMI, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prosecco Zero, a new line of low-sugar rosé and brut wines, officially launched today with robust distribution, rapid consumption from restaurant clients already depleting hundreds of cases per month, and an exciting marketing strategy across digital, social, influencer and traditional advertising. The product is produced in Italy from one of the region's finest wine makers, Peninsola, and boasts a proprietary methodology for creating one of the first wines with less than three grams of sugar per liter.

The company is launched by a veritable dream team of founders and partners, including CEO Ervin Machado, a renowned Sommelier Certified with the Court of Masters, beverage director and entrepreneur.

"I have always felt that deciding between great taste and a healthy lifestyle is a false choice," said Machado. "Prosecco Zero proves that the incredible quality of Italy can be enjoyed in a way that health-conscious wine aficionados can savor …guilt free!"

Distributed by Breakthru Beverages, a leading distributor which boasts 7,000 associates and a portfolio of premier wine, spirit and beer brands totaling more than $5 billion in annual sales.

The brand's origin story begins with Peninsola Wines in Italy—the fabled northeastern region of Friuli Venezia Giulia to be precise. From the rocky hills up 600 meters above sea level, the vineyards yield some of the finest quality grapes known to the winemaking world. Peninsola treats cultivation with the utmost attention through modern, focused viticulture and a deep knowledge of each vine.

The first two products from the nascent brand are

Prosecco, crafted from the finest quality Glera grapes which are harvested in the hills of Italy's Friuli Venezia Giulia region, and then fermented with our own novel approach to keep sugar content extremely low. A harmonious bouquet provides delicacy and depth of this distinguished sparkling wine that is fresh on the palate and complimented by aromas of a floral wisteria acacia and white fresh fruit.

Spumante Rosé, crafted from the finest quality Merlot grapes which are harvested in the same way. This elegant fine wine evokes aromas of the forest with a unique bouquet of strawberries and red berries emerging. Intense and persistent, it is lively and silky, delighting the most refined palates.

"It's so exciting to experience rich history colliding with modern sensibility, as we are in essence uniting a fabled Italian region with a novel scientific process that brings fresh innovation to the marketplace," added Machado.

ABOUT PROSECCO ZERO

Prosecco Zero was born of a fruitful partnership between Ervin Machado, a revered sommelier, beverage director and entrepreneur, and Peninsola Wines, one of Italy's most celebrated winemakers. The collective team collaborated on a unique formula, combining rich history and tradition of quality with a novel fermentation approach to keep sugar content extremely low (less than 3 grams per liter) and your enjoyment guilt-free.

