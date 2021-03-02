Homefix Custom Remodeling Earns 2020 Angie's List Super Service Award

LAUREL, Md., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homefix Custom Remodeling is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award (SSA).

LAUREL, Md., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Homefix Custom Remodeling is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry's coveted Angie's List Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie's List in 2020.

"Despite the enormous challenges facing our service pros throughout 2020, our Angie's List Super Service Award winners continued to provide exceptional customer service," said Angie's List Founder Angie Hicks.

Angie's List Super Service Award 2020 winners have met strict eligibility requirements, which include maintaining an exceptional rating in overall grade, recent grade and review period grade. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angie's List and undergo additional screening.

"Homefix Custom Remodeling is honored to be a 2020 Super Service Award recipient from Angie's List. We take pride in what we do and strive to always exceed our customer's expectations on every single job. are the go to for roofing, windows, siding, gutters, doors, and bathrooms," said Adam Shampaine, CEO.

"Our main goal is customer loyalty. If you are not completely satisfied with our workmanship, we will come back and fix it at no additional cost to you. We value our relationship with Angie's List and consider them very important to the success of our company," said Tope Lala, Founder.

For over two decades Angie's List has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Call on the Homefix team ( http://homefixcustomremodeling.com/) team today and discover the exceptional craftsmanship and unmatched customer service that resulted in the Angie's List 2020 Super Service Award.

Areas Covered: Washington DC Vienna, VA Baltimore, MD Richmond, VA Norfolk, VA Tampa, FL Charlotte, NC Raleigh, NC

