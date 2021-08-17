Homebot Acquires NestReady, A Digital Home Buying Platform For Mortgage Lenders

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Homebot, an award-winning client-for-life portal backed by ASG that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership, announced that it has acquired NestReady.

DENVER, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Homebot, an award-winning client-for-life portal backed by ASG that empowers consumers to build wealth through homeownership, announced that it has acquired NestReady. NestReady is a powerful platform that brings all parties in the home-buying process together and makes mortgage lenders the trusted brand for every home buying need. This acquisition will enhance Homebot's buyer experience and further drive the company's mission to empower consumers throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle.

"The NestReady team is very excited about this opportunity," said Mauro Repacci, Co-Founder and CEO of NestReady. "Combining our home search platform, NestFinder, with Homebot's best-in-class client engagement platform will offer consumers a personalized home search experience while keeping them connected with their lender throughout their home-buying journey."

NestReady was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneurs Mauro Repacci and Marcos Carvalho and born at the prestigious tech accelerator, Techstars Boston. NestReady's platform allows financial institutions to provide a complete white-labeled home-buying experience on their website and empowers each loan officer with their own home search engine.

"Home Search is ripe for innovation and implementation by lenders for securing more purchase business ," said Ernie Graham, CEO of Homebot. "Homebot already achieves unparalleled engagement rates across millions of homeowners. We're excited about how this acquisition will help us deliver unique and valuable new experiences to homebuyers ."

Founded in 2015, Homebot is a client-for-life portal that maximizes repeat and referral business for lenders by empowering consumers to build wealth through homeownership. The award-winning portal delivers personalized, actionable intelligence throughout the entire homeownership lifecycle to every client and prospect. With an average 50% monthly engagement rate, Homebot ensures lenders and agents remain the trusted advisors that consumers rely on to make informed decisions about the largest asset they may ever own, their home. Homebot is based in Denver, Colorado.

About ASGASG, backed by Alpine Investors, is a unique and fast-growing software business that buys, builds, and operates market-leading vertical SaaS companies. ASG believes deeply in the power of people and data to grow great organizations, and that sharing knowledge, expertise, and resources across its community of businesses drives exponential growth. Founders of leading SaaS companies continue to trust ASG to grow their businesses and build even stronger legacies for the future.

