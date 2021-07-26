HomeAid Collects Over 2.7 Million Diapers In 2021 Spring Essentials Campaigns

IRVINE, Calif., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Six HomeAid affiliates in collaboration with several HomeAid building partners collected 2,742,949 diapers and other critical baby items during the HomeAid Essentials Campaigns that took place from March - June 2021 nationwide. These necessary baby items will provide much-needed help to a vulnerable population across the nation.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 1 in 3 U.S. families experience diaper needs. Babies without access to clean diapers are exposed to more potential health risks & less likely accepted to daycares, leaving parents unable to attend work.

HomeAid addresses this challenge for families experiencing or at risk of homelessness through its Essentials community engagement program by asking building partners, local businesses, and individuals to donate diapers and other necessary baby items -- these items are collected and distributed to local service providers who then provide to families and children in need.

The 2021 spring Essentials campaigns participating affiliates and their total number of items collected are as follows:

HomeAid Colorado - 1.700,000

HomeAid Orange County - 580,890

HomeAid Atlanta - 226,400

HomeAid Orlando - 82,000

HomeAid Austin - 77,250

HomeAid Inland Empire - 76,400

"With the challenging economic times facing our community and the country as a whole, we know the diapers and other critically needed items collected through the 2021 Essentials Campaign are greatly needed by thousands of families in our county. I could not be more grateful for all of the volunteers and supporters across this country who stepped up to be involved in this time of need," said Scott Larson HomeAid CEO.

Recently published data from the National Alliance to End Homelessness states that adults and children in families make up about 30% of the population experiencing homelessness. The COVID-19 Pandemic has only made the crisis of families and children struggling with homelessness worse. NAEH states that 2020 marked the first time since 2010 that homelessness among families did not decrease.

There is still an opportunity to participate and meet these critical needs as HomeAid Utah and HomeAid Northern Virginia are to hold additional Essential campaigns later this year.

About HomeAidFounded in 1989, HomeAid develops, builds, and preserves a variety of housing, including emergency, interim, transitional, permanent supportive, and affordable housing through its 19 chapters in 13 states. In addition, this includes resource/navigation centers that provide support services to those experiencing or at risk of homelessness. HomeAid partners with hundreds of nonprofit organizations nationwide that provide the housing and support services that help residents move toward self-sufficiency, such as education and job-skills training, financial counseling, physical and emotional support, and much more.

HomeAid has completed over 1,000 housing and outreach projects with a value of more than $288 million. HomeAid has added over 13,500 beds that have served over 410,000 previously homeless individuals.

For more information, visit www.homeaid.org or contact Stacy Greer, National Director of Marketing and Communications, HomeAid, sgreer@homeaid.org, (949) 610-2569.

