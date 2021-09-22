Home Wi-Fi Router Market To Record $ 1.76 Bn Incremental Growth | Top Vendors Include ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., D-Link Corp., Among Others | Analyzing Growth In Information Technology Sector | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Wi-Fi Router Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Home Wi-Fi Router Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the home Wi-Fi router market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 1.76 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The increase in demand for distance learning is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as inferior network infrastructure in developing regions will challenge market growth.

The home Wi-Fi router market report is segmented by type (fixed Wi-Fi router and mobile Wi-Fi router) and geography ( North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). Moreover, 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. India and China are the key markets for the home Wi-Fi router market in the region.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Cisco Systems Inc.

D-Link Corp.

Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

Intel Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

