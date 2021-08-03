Home Run Financing (Previously PACE Funding Group) Launches New State-Of-The-Art Contractor Portal

LOS GATOS, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Run Financing (previously PACE Funding Group, LLC) announced today that it has launched its new state-of-the-art contractor portal, enabling more contractors to provide in-home, one-stop home-improvement financing for their customers. Contractors can now offer Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) funding and an unsecured personal loan product, Home Run Loans, on one integrated technology platform.

"Home Run Financing is the only financing provider in the residential sector offering both PACE and unsecured loans to homeowners," said Robert Giles, CEO of Home Run Financing, adding "our financing options combined with the new advanced contractor portal make us a one-stop financing shop for contractors and homeowners."

In-home sales reps can now run project estimation calculations for both PACE Funding and Home Run Loans funding options side by side, allowing the homeowner to compare. They can also show options to fund multiple projects, where the consumer could use PACE for eligible projects and an unsecured personal loan for their other home improvement projects, all on the same easy-to-use, advanced technology platform.

Home Run Financing uses only a soft credit pull when evaluating the consumer's financing options, thus their credit score is not adversely affected as they explore options. If the homeowner chooses Home Run PACE Funding, no hard pull is done at all. If they choose a Home Run Loan, the contractor will not do a hard pull until the project is funded.

Home Run Financing works with a broad network of reputable, licensed contractors nationwide. Contractors can register to provide Home Run Loans and/or PACE financing via the program's website at https://www.homerunfinancing.com/contractors. Homeowners can encourage their contractors to sign up with the program.

"Contractors now have a tool to help their customers explore the home improvement projects and financing options that work best for them, and to apply for the financing all in one place," said Giles.

About PACE Funding and Home Run LoansThe PACE financing product is currently available in California, Florida and Missouri and can be used on renewable energy products, products that improve energy efficiency or water efficiency, and home hardening improvement related to earthquakes, wildfires and/or hurricanes, depending on state legislation. Approval for PACE is not dependent on a borrower's credit score, as it is based on the homeowner's equity in their home. PACE is tightly regulated to provide high levels of consumer protection. Home Run Loans will be available in those three states plus Kansas and can be used for a wide variety of home improvement projects, including the types of projects allowable under PACE in addition to kitchen remodels, bathrooms, flooring, room additions, accessory dwelling units, gazebos, and many other projects. Home Run Loans provide the homeowner and contractor with a quick application and approval process, no income documentation, and no lien on the property. Learn more at https://www.homerunfinancing.com.

