Home Point Capital Names Longtime Fannie Mae Executive Andrew Bon Salle As Its Chairman Of The Board

ANN ARBOR, MI., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point Capital") announced today the appointment of mortgage industry veteran Andrew Bon Salle as its Chairman of the Board.

Mr. Bon Salle joins Home Point Capital following a nearly 30-year tenure at Fannie Mae, where he most recently served as Executive Vice President of Single-Family Business. In that role, he managed customer engagement, the performance of the company's credit portfolio, and oversaw all Single-Family capital markets activities.

Also, during his time at Fannie Mae, Mr. Bon Salle guided the company's credit risk management and pricing strategies, and managed lender execution services such as mortgage-backed securities (MBS), structured product sales and trading, whole loan acquisition and conduit activities, and early funding transactions.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Andrew's pedigree as our Chairman of the Board," said Willie Newman, Founder and CEO of Home Point Capital. "Andrew is a great addition to our veteran executive leadership team, and we believe his vast industry experience provides Home Point Capital with another proven leader who will greatly benefit our company as it continues to evolve."

Home Point Capital is the parent company of Homepoint, the nation's third-largest wholesale lender and 10th-largest non-bank mortgage lender, as of the third quarter of 2020, according to Inside Mortgage Finance.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital is evolving the homebuying and home ownership experience. Home Point Capital's primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a leading mortgage originator and servicer focused on driving financially healthy and successful homeownership. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership as a crucial element of each consumer's broader journey towards financial security and well-being, delivering a seamless and less stressful homebuying experience.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works closely with a nationwide network of more than 5,500 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation's third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 10th-largest non-bank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in IL, KY, LA, MD, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation. 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

