Home Point Capital Announces Pricing Of $550 Million Of Senior Notes

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Point Capital Inc. ("Home Point Capital"), the parent entity of Homepoint, today announced that it has priced its previously announced private placement (the "Offering") of $550 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), which represents an increase of $50 million from the previously announced offering of $500 million. The Offering is expected to close on January 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.000% per annum payable semi-annually on February 1 and August 1 of each year, commencing August 1, 2021. The Notes will mature on February 1, 2026. The Notes will be guaranteed by certain of Home Point Capital's wholly owned domestic restricted subsidiaries, including Homepoint. Home Point Capital intends to use up to 50% of the net proceeds from the Offering (but in any event not to exceed $275 million) to fund a distribution to its owners following the closing of the Offering and the remainder to repay outstanding amounts under its mortgage servicing rights financing facility and to pay related fees and expenses.

The Notes and the related guarantees will be offered and sold only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and to certain non-U.S. persons in transactions outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act. The Notes and related guarantees have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities or blue sky and foreign securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Home Point CapitalHome Point Capital is evolving the homebuying and home ownership experience. Home Point Capital's primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a leading mortgage originator and servicer focused on driving financially healthy and successful homeownership. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership as a crucial element of each consumer's broader journey towards financial security and well-being, delivering a seamless and less stressful homebuying experience.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Homepoint works closely with a nationwide network of more than 5,500 mortgage broker and correspondent partners with deep knowledge and expertise about the communities and customers they serve. Today, Homepoint is the nation's third-largest wholesale mortgage lender and the 10th-largest non-bank mortgage lender.

Home Point Financial Corporation d/b/a Homepoint. NMLS No. 7706 (For licensing information, go to: nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Home Point Financial Corporation does not conduct business under the name, "Homepoint" in IL, KY, LA, MD, NY, or WY. In these states, the company conducts business under the full legal name, Home Point Financial Corporation. 2211 Old Earhart Road, Suite 250, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. Toll-Free Tel: 888-616-6866.

Forward Looking StatementsThe statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Home Point Capital's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The forward-looking statements are subject to various risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in global, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory and other factors, many of which are beyond Home Point Capital's control. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Home Point Capital undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Media Contacts:

Home Point Capital: Brad Pettiford media@hpfc.com

Haven Tower for Home Point Capital: homepoint@haventower.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-point-capital-announces-pricing-of-550-million-of-senior-notes-301208024.html

SOURCE Home Point Financial Corporation