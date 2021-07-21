Home Of Glamour And Roaring Twenties History Enters The Housing Market

TAMPA, Fla., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This graceful $1.95 m home at 208 W Davis Blvd in Tampa, Florida was designed by Tampa architect Franklin O. Adams, celebrated for his sophisticated island treasures and contributions to the development of South Tampa. D.P. Davis purchased and developed Davis Islands to become Florida's version of the Great Gatsby. Adams delivered on the dream, having designed many masterpieces including the Bay Isle Building, the iconic The Mirasol, and a series of residential structures. This 4 bedroom 3.5 bath confection named the Trawick House was no exception.

The chic oasis for glamorous entertainment and tranquility was built in 1928, and has been transformed and upgraded by its longtime resident, leading interior designer, Doug Presier. The high archways and windows of sun highlight the home's swoon-worthy character. From quiet nooks to grand sitting vistas, each room boasts gorgeous era-perfect artfulness. Whether you adore the sweeping staircase, handsome fireplace, antique chandeliers, or the primary bedroom's dazzling atrium, the home is intended to be envied. Represented by the Hughes Shelton Group, Trawick House sits on .36 acres and offers a storybook-worthy garden for hosting perfect al fresco parties. A glass breezeway to the guest cottage, luxurious baths, and ivory-hued kitchen are additional posh features.

Today, Davis Islands is one of Tampa's most alluring neighborhoods attracting celebrated residents including Buccaneers co-owner Darcie Glazer Kassewit, and Derek Jeter, who just sold his Davis Islands home for $22.5 m. With close proximity to Tampa International Airport and The Davis Island Yacht Club, Trawick House is a perfect base for launching jet-setting adventures.

Mike Hughes leads the Hughes Shelton Group and notes, "Davis Islands is a booming elite market, making historic Trawick House an exciting opportunity. If Gatsby had a cottage on The Island, this Tudor-style treasure would be it!"

