Home Is Where The Whiskey Is, Thanks To Shots Box Whiskey Club

Travel is no longer necessary to enjoy whiskey from around the world, thanks to Shots Box Whiskey Club

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine enjoying a high-quality, unique, and grain-to-glass whiskey from half-way around the world in the comfort of home.

Sounds great, right?

That's exactly what Shots Box, a Los Angeles, California-based liquor delivery company, is offering members with the Shots Box Whiskey Club.

This exclusive delivery service makes experiencing a curated variety of whiskey easier than ever.

"A delicious whiskey knows no bounds, and our goal at Shots Box is to take travel out of the equation and deliver the experience to our customers' doorsteps," said JC Stock, Chief Executive Officer and founder of Shots Box. "Our Whiskey Club is perfect for the novice and the whiskey connoisseur."

Shots Box was founded on the need to provide liquor enthusiasts with a convenient means to experience unique spirits from their homes.

The same notion applies to the Whiskey Club, as it was created with the sole purpose of bringing whiskey from all over the world to the doorsteps of interested consumers.

From 10 curated, small-batch, craft, and unique samples every other month to a tasting journal, exclusive perks, and more, Whiskey Club members are able to sample varieties of whiskey before purchasing full-size bottles of their favorites.

Enjoy a new spirit without the hassle and guesswork and open up a new world of whiskey by joining the Shots Box Whiskey Club today.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft-distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis bi-monthly of the best whiskey samples.

