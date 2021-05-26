Home Instead® Introduces Groundbreaking Award To Expand Franchise Opportunities For Military Veterans

OMAHA, Neb., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of our men and women who have served in the nation's military, Home Instead, the world's leading provider of in-home care services for older adults, has announced the creation of a new annual franchisee incentive program for veterans.

Under the new program, Mission to Service, Home Instead will waive its franchise fees for two eligible veterans, a $59,000 value per franchise. Applications for the franchise incentives will open May 27, 2021 and remain open until November 1, 2021. Details on how to apply are at this link.

"With this new incentive program, Home Instead continues its efforts to give back to those who have served in the nation's armed forces, providing rewarding franchise careers that enable them to continue their personal mission of service to their communities," said Jeff Huber, CEO of Home Instead. "May is National Military Appreciation Month and is also the Month of the Military Caregiver - it's an ideal time to honor veterans for their military service."

Home Instead, which was recently recognized by Franchise Business Review as a Top Franchise for Veterans, piloted the new incentive program last fall, awarding a franchise fee waiver to veteran Catrice Morris, a senior human resources sergeant from the U.S. Army. Morris, who has served in the U.S. and Iraq, opened a Home Instead franchise in Smithfield, North Carolina, and is currently providing care to older adults in her community. Her inspiration convinced Home Instead this career initiative would be a great offering for other entrepreneurial-spirited veterans

"My military career has provided me the opportunity to give back to my country, and I have found that continuing that service commitment with Home Instead is very rewarding," said Morris. "I am excited about the opportunity this program has created to help me start my own business and serve seniors in the Smithfield community."

To be eligible for the Mission to Service incentive program, veteran applicants must be willing to relocate to a market where a Home Instead franchise is available. Candidates should possess a track record of success as people managers and leaders. Successful candidates will also have a servant's heart with a desire to build a business that gives back to the communities it serves.

In addition to the new Mission to Service program, Home Instead offers opportunities to veterans for franchise ownership through the VetFran program, a voluntary effort of International Franchise Association (IFA) member companies to encourage franchise ownership by offering financial incentives to honorably discharged veterans. Home Instead is proud to be a 5-star franchisor of the VetFran community, offering a 20% discount off of the initial franchise fee to qualified military persons who are approved and start a franchise from the ground up. Additional information about VetFran incentives are available here.

