Home Hardware And FlipGive Launch Grant Program To Help Kids Get Back In The Game

ST. JACOBS, ON, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Home Hardware, Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials and furniture home improvement retailer, today announced the launch of the Home Hardware Return to Sport Matching Grant, in partnership with FlipGive, North America's leading shopping rewards app for teams. Designed to provide support to youth sports teams across the country, $25,000 in grants will be available to help get kids back in the game after being sidelined by COVID-19.

"With Dealer-Owners in hundreds of communities across the country, we know first-hand that this has been a challenging year for young Canadian athletes," said Kevin Macnab, President and CEO, Home Hardware Stores Limited. "This program builds on the many local youth-sport sponsorships and contributions our Dealer-Owners make each year and our ongoing commitment to removing barriers so young people can safely enjoy organized sport."

The Home Hardware Return to Sport Matching Grant program invites youth sports teams across Canada to register on FlipGive, an easy-to-use app designed to help sports parents lower the cost to play by shopping for the things they're already buying from over 700 brands. The first 250 teams to raise $100 will receive a $100 matching grant from Home Hardware.

"COVID-19's shutdown of youth sports left millions of kids unable to play the games they love, impacting their physical and mental health," said Mark Bachman, FlipGive Co-Founder and CEO. "Home Hardware's Return to Sport Matching Grant will help lower the cost to play so that families across Canada can play more and spend less on the games they love."

The program is open to youth sports teams across Canada and will run from July 11 to November 30, 2021.

To learn more about the Home Hardware Return to Sport Matching Grant and how to apply, please visit www.flipgivegrants.com/homehardware

ABOUT FLIPGIVEFlipGive is an easy-to-use cashback app for teams, designed to help sports parents lower the cost to play by shopping for the things they're already buying from over 700 top brands. Cashback from groceries, gas, dining, gear, travel, and more reduces player fees, ensuring no family has to choose between sports, their budget, and their time. Used by more than 400,000 families across North America. To get started visit www.flipgive.com.

About Home Hardware Stores LimitedHome Hardware Stores Limited is Canada's largest Dealer-owned hardware, lumber, building materials, and furniture home improvement retailer with close to 1,100 stores under the Home Hardware, Home Building Centre, Home Hardware Building Centre and Home Furniture banners. Founded in 1964 in rural St. Jacobs, Ontario, Home Hardware remains 100% Canadian owned and operated. Through the Home Hardware network, Dealer-Owners have extensive distribution and marketing capabilities as well as access to thousands of quality, brand name and private label products. Home Hardware Stores Limited has received designation as one of Canada's Best Brands and Best Managed Companies and is committed to helping Canadians with all of their project needs. More information about the company is available at homehardware.ca.

SOURCE Home Hardware Stores Limited