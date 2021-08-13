Home Furniture Market In US To Witness Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings Emerge As Key Market Contributors | Technavio
NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The home furniture market in the US is expected to grow by USD 8.08 billion a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period of 2020-2024. Technavio report is compiled on research from a mix of primary interviews and secondary research, along with analytical tools that have been used to build the forecast and predictive models. The report will comprise of detailed analysis of emerging market trends, regional outlook, competitive landscape, and comprehensive analysis on different market segments helping you to plan your business strategies.
All major aspects that include detailed analysis of market overview, market drivers, opportunities, potential application are covered. Both qualitative & quantitative analyses are focused in a better way to helping you with decision-making strategies.
Top Key players of Home Furniture Market In US covered as:
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Klaussner Home Furnishings
- LaZBoy Inc.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc.
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Restoration Hardware Inc.
- Roomstogo.com Inc.
- Steinhoff International Holdings NV
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
The home furniture market in the US will be affected by increased online sales. In addition, the growing real estate industry will aid in market growth.
- Home Furniture Market In US Split by Product
- Living room furniture
- Bedroom furniture
- Storage furniture
- Others
- Home Furniture Market In US Split by Distribution Channel
- Brick and mortar
- Online mode
The market analysis is done on the basis of regional distribution helping us to utilize & make performance estimations for the international market over the period from 2020-2024.
Imperative Insights on the following aspects:
- What was the size of the global home furniture industry by value in 2020?
- What will be the size of the global home furniture industry in 2024?
- What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global home furniture industry?
- How has the industry performed over the last five years?
- What are the main segments that make up the home furniture market?
Home furniture market in the US research report presents critical information and factual data about the home furniture industry, with an overall statistical study of this market based on market drivers, market limitations, and its future prospects. The widespread trends and opportunities are also taken into consideration in the home furniture market study.
The product range of the home furniture industry is examined based on their production chain, pricing of products, and the profit generated by them. Various regional markets are analyzed in the home furniture market research report and the production volume and efficacy across the world are discussed.
Why buy?
- Identify factors affecting growth prospects across markets.
- Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
- Assess the financial performance of competitors.
Table of Content:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Brick and mortar - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Online mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive scenario
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Industry risks
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
- Inter IKEA Holding BV
- Klaussner Home Furnishings
- LaZBoy Inc.
- Pier 1 Imports Inc.
- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture
- Restoration Hardware Inc.
- Roomstogo.com Inc.
- Steinhoff International Holdings NV
- Williams-Sonoma Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
