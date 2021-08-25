Home Furniture Market In The US | $ 8.08 Bn Growth Expected During 2020-2024 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, incremental growth of USD 8.08 billion is expected in the home furniture market in the US during 2020-2024. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the home furniture market in US in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Download Free Sample Report

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Raymour & Flanigan Furniture, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the growing real estate industry will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Home Furniture Market in the US is segmented as below:

Product

Living Room Furniture



Bedroom Furniture



Storage Furniture



Others

Distribution Channel

Brick And Mortar



Online Mode

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR44284

Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the home furniture market in the US in the home furnishings industry include Ashley Furniture Industries Inc., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Klaussner Home Furnishings, LaZBoy Inc., Pier 1 Imports Inc., Raymour & Flanigan Furniture, Restoration Hardware Inc., Roomstogo.com Inc., Steinhoff International Holdings NV, and Williams-Sonoma Inc. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market.

The report also covers the following areas :

Home Furniture Market in US size

Home Furniture Market in US trends

Home Furniture Market in US industry analysis

The home furniture market in us is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing online sales of home furniture will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the inherent threat from re-used furniture market will hamper the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the home furniture market in US is designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Outdoor Furniture Market in US - Outdoor furniture market in US is segmented by product (outdoor furniture and accessories, outdoor grills and accessories, and patio heating products), end-user (residential and commercial), and distribution channel (offline and online). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Office Furniture Market in US - Office furniture market in US is segmented by product (seating, table, system, storage unit and file, and overhead bins), end-user (commercial and home office), distribution channel (offline and online), and material (wood, metal, and others). Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Home Furniture Market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist home furniture market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the home furniture market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the home furniture market in US

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of home furniture market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Living room furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Bedroom furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Storage furniture - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Brick and mortar - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online mode - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Competitive scenario

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Industry risks

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Klaussner Home Furnishings

LaZBoy Inc.

Pier 1 Imports Inc.

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

Restoration Hardware Inc.

Roomstogo.com Inc.

Steinhoff International Holdings NV

Williams-Sonoma Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research Jesse MaidaMedia & Marketing ExecutiveUS: +1 844 364 1100UK: +44 203 893 3200Email: media@technavio.com Website: www.technavio.com/ Report: www.technavio.com/report/home-furniture-market-in-us-industry-analysis

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-furniture-market-in-the-us---8-08-bn-growth-expected-during-2020-2024--technavio-301361978.html

SOURCE Technavio