Home Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

HOME FINANCIAL BANCORP, (OTCPink: "HWEN"), the holding company for Our Community Bank, a state commercial bank based in Spencer, Indiana (the "Corporation"), announced today that it has declared a cash dividend of $.04 on each share of its Common Stock for its fourth fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2021. The dividend is payable on June 24, 2021, to holders of record on June 11, 2021.

