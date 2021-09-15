HOME EMERGENCY ENERGY STORAGE Launched By Advanced Battery Concepts Today

CLARE, Mich., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Battery Concepts introduces HOME EMERGENCY ENERGY STORAGE ™ to address the growing need by homeowners and small commercial businesses for safe, reliable, and cost-effective emergency power. The system, called "HEES ™" by company officials, relies on the innovative and patented GreenSeal ® batteries invented by Advanced Battery Concepts.

The company's focus in developing the Home Emergency Energy Storage system was "to employ an environmentally-friendly process using ethically sourced materials to provide homeowners with a safe, reliable, quiet and touch-free back-up power solution", according to the project mission statement.

Advanced Battery Concepts founder and CEO, Edward Shaffer, said "We accomplished this in a relatively short period of time thanks to our entire team and through utilization of our low volume production line designed specifically to supply batteries for the micro-grid energy storage market." ABC was assisted in assessing and analyzing the energy marketplace by members of the University of Michigan's Ross Business School "MAP" program. The Multidisciplinary Action Projects ("MAP") provided fresh perspectives on focused, in-depth analysis of the U.S. energy storage market. This data in conjunction with the 12-year development conducted by ABC which led to the invention of their unique bipolar battery and their state-of-the-art production facility in Clare, Michigan brought forth today's HEES ™ roll-out.

The U.S. market for residential backup power, in 2021, represents a $1.3 billion opportunity shared among three categories: generators, fuel cells and battery systems -- the fastest growing segment, according to the University of Michigan study. In addition, market trends indicated an increasing demand for environmentally friendly technologies (e.g., battery-based and fuel-cell based) and a rise in "smart homes" and "smart home technology" further driving additional demand.

The Advanced Battery Concepts' HOME EMERGENCY ENERGY STORAGE system satisfies common customer needs including safety, reliability, cost, ease of installation, customer maintenance-free and self-sufficiency. The latter, "self-sufficiency", is a stated anxiety over power loss as identified by rural and suburban homeowners in recent studies.

The HEES ™ system requires about eight square feet of interior space preferably located near the main circuit box. Once installed by a trained and certified HEES ™ electrician, the system is always "ON". Storage is downstream from an in-bound electric inverter that helps maintain power storage until needed. When grid power is lost, the HEES ™ system automatically delivers electricity to the household, office, or business, usually until grid power is restored. The system can provide up to 6kW and draws upon a storage reserve of 18 kWh to power critical loads. Run times can be up to two full days.

The HOME EMERGENCY ENERGY STORAGE system's batteries carry a manufacturer's warranty for 10 years. ABC's patented GreenSeal ® batteries' feature "bipolar construction", a unique approach that enables much greater production efficiencies with less environmental impacts than traditional storage batteries. Furthermore, GreenSeal ® batteries weigh less, provide superior lifecycle performance, charge faster and last longer other lead storage batteries.

The nuances of GreenSeal ® battery technology is not subtle. Not only does it deliver the numerous benefits to the consumer as an integral part of ABC's Home Emergency Energy Storage system but also to the manufacturer.

The manufacturing process itself exemplifies Advanced Battery Concepts' commitment "to employ an environmentally-friendly process using ethically sourced materials", as stated in the early stages of this projects' mission.

"Our automated facility in Clare, Michigan is like no other battery plant," said Michael Everett, ABC's Chief Operating Officer. "This is not the traditional battery plant. It doesn't look or smell like a battery factory. It is truly an assembly line where battery components are molded, snapped together, stacked, filled and sealed in a rather compact linear process," he added.

GreenSeal ® battery technology is not only the architecture and physical characteristics of the proprietary battery invention but includes a full complement of GreenSeal ® manufacturing processes that enable the reliable and efficient production of Advanced Battery Concepts patented bipolar batteries. "Our GreenSeal ® battery manufacturing facility in Clare Michigan is an advanced proving ground for robust scale manufacturing processes that efficiently enables continuous production of our batteries. Trending towards a zero emissions plant and adapting simple and effective industrial technologies, GreenSeal ® manufacturing is reliable, precise, clean and minimizes environmental impact of a lead acid plant to levels unattainable in traditional manufacturing plants. Low investment capital, smaller footprint, much reduced power consumption and significantly improved EH&S considerations are the hallmark of a GreenSeal® factory," according to Mr. Everett.

With Advanced Battery Concepts' sustainability and recyclability commitments as fundamental components of their GreenSeal ® batteries and their Home Emergency Energy Storage system, the next step according to their CEO, Ed Shaffer is commercialization. "We recognized a growing need for safe and reliable backup power. We have that. We are taking the same measured and responsible steps we relied on during product development for the roll-out into the market. We will establish distribution within an initially limited geographic area so as to verify the functions and features of this unique energy storage solution. We have invested our time and resources to come this far. Early adopters of our HEES ™ product will be very satisfied to have us as their backup," Shaffer stated.

About Advanced Battery Concepts:

As a global leader in bi-polar battery invention and manufacturing, the company has developed an extensive portfolio of patents and trade secrets, benefitting its licensees and other customers, termed GreenSeal ® Technology. This technology delivers improved battery performance at lower production costs for traditional lead-acid batteries while also enabling application to other advanced chemistries.

In the near future, Advanced Battery Concepts will look to change the energy storage industry again with its announcement of EverGreenSeal ® to greatly enhance battery technology, safety, increased sustainability, and production on a world-wide scale.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-emergency-energy-storage-launched-by-advanced-battery-concepts-today-301376999.html

SOURCE Advanced Battery Concepts