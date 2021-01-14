Home Diversification Corp Announces $11 Mil Private Funding Round For Visionary Investors Seeking Lucrative ROI Opportunity

MANCHESTER, N.H., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Diversification Corp, a startup Fintech financial product provider and creator of the home diversification concept, today announced the launch of their $11 mil private funding round. The first event to be held will be a webinar scheduled for Tuesday, January 19th, in which investment details will be provided to visionary investors in search of lucrative, industry-disruptive opportunities. HDC offers that opportunity, as it stands poised to transform the home finance and homeownership markets in the U.S. and globally.

The Company's first-of-its-kind product, the Home Diversification Mortgage, provides millions of homeowners the never-before-available benefit of a Zero-Down Payment/No PMI Mortgage with any FICO Score. The implication is huge, given that Fannie Mae estimates $4.1 trillion in 2020 originations, a quarter of which now require PMI mortgage enhancement.

HDC's core value proposition guarantees national home price appreciation to homeowners, mathematically eliminating 98-percent of mortgage credit risk to lenders and the GSEs. The mortgage acts as credit enhancement, negating the need and cost for PMI to the borrower. This delivers a win/win proposition for the industry, as lenders are protected and can afford to safely originate more mortgages, while borrowers save on average $100+ monthly on their mortgage payment.

The Home Diversification Mortgage directly addresses the long-standing issue of affordability, making homeownership a reality for tens of millions more in the U.S. and abroad, while also reducing systemic risk in the home finance market. It should prove especially beneficial to groups that have been unfairly neglected in the past, such as minorities and low-income families. In the future it will provide a mortgage payment protection feature for events such as job loss, disability, death, divorce, etc., which helps keep the homeowner in their home during times of financial distress.

"For some time we've been in talks about partnership with a number of mortgage lenders, banks, investment companies and well-known disrupters. This includes refinancing the outstanding $2.5 trillion in PMI and FHA mortgages. We have Letters of Interest from a couple banks, and in fact, I'm pleased to report we are in discussions with the top mortgage lender about an expansive business relationship," states Marc Biron, Home Diversification Corp founder and CEO. "This innovation in mortgage finance will reshape the landscape moving forward. 'What homeowner will choose a mortgage requiring expensive PMI when they can get a Zero-Down Payment/No PMI Mortgage with any FICO Score, and save $100+ monthly?' Indeed, we fully expect that wide-scale implementation of the Home Diversification Mortgage will result in booms within the global housing markets and economies - delivering new global prosperity."

Interested investors can find out more and register for the January 19th investment webinar by visiting here. And be sure to check out the Company's new Mortgage Credit Risk Reduction Analytical Methodology and Analysis that demonstrates and mathematically substantiates the virtual elimination of credit risk to lenders through the implementation of the Home Diversification Mortgage. It can be found here. Contact us today at 833-844-4663

About HDC:HDC is a Manchester, NH-based Fintech company. Creator of the newly established Home Diversification concept and their exclusive Home Diversification Mortgage. They provide solutions that help solve all-important issues of affordability, diversification, and risk reduction, guaranteeing national home price appreciation and substantial monthly savings to homeowners in the U.S. and abroad.

