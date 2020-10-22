Home Credit Group Will Expand Credit In Eastern Europe And Asia With FICO AI-Powered Optimization

International consumer lender set to use advanced machine learning techniques to make the best credit offers in low and no credit history markets with FICO solution

Highlights:

FICO ® Decision Optimizer will help Home Credit Group to efficiently tackle saturated and growth markets

Pilot with targeted loan portfolio in Russia delivered significant profitability improvement and volume increase

delivered significant profitability improvement and volume increase Home Credit Group's risk team will initially use the tool to optimize loan solutions for consumers with little or no credit history in Kazakhstan and Vietnam

Home Credit Group, which lends to underserved customers with little or no credit history, has chosen FICO® Decision Optimizer to further improve its lending offers in multiple markets. The adoption of FICO's AI-powered optimization follows a successful pilot in Russia, which delivered excellent results including significant profitability improvement on the targeted part of the loan portfolio, as well as an increase in new loan volumes.

"We pride ourselves on being a responsible lender whose decision-making in risk management is powered by advanced technology," explained Radek Pluhar, Home Credit Group's Chief Risk Officer. "We have a very clear understanding of the consumers we want to continue serving - they are often neglected by other lenders simply because of their lack of credit history. For them it's vital that we are able to offer a loan with the best possible combination of the price and the loan size which fits their needs. FICO Decision Optimizer will help us to acquire these customers while meeting our demanding risk and reward targets. The advanced technology enables us to boost our competitive edge across our markets."

Home Credit Group's central team of data scientists and optimization experts will further develop country-specific solutions to optimize loan pricing in Kazakhstan and Vietnam initially, with plans to expand into other markets in the next phase.

"Pricing optimization can generate impressive results in just a few months," said Petr Kapoun, Chief Risk Officer at Home Credit Russia. "FICO's optimization approach brings a clear structure that easily accommodates numerous overlapping policy rules; at the same time, it builds our own analytics expertise into the final decision-making. Such a unique combination delivers truly significant business impact and we are continuously looking for its introduction into new applications areas."

"We have built an excellent relationship with Home Credit Group's risk team," added Steve Hadaway, EMEA general manager for FICO. "They understand the potential that mathematical optimization can bring to an organization. Our pilot delivered outstanding results, giving the business the confidence to implement the solution for other markets targeted for growth amidst challenging environments."

FICO ® Decision Optimizer, part of the FICO® Platform, supports the entire lifecycle of designing, developing, executing and deploying decision optimization technology. Its advanced decision impact modelling, simulation and optimization techniques allow lenders to discover better decision strategies that balance trade-offs between cost, risk and reward, while also factoring in economic and market conditions.

About Home Credit Group

Founded in 1997, Home Credit focuses on responsible lending primarily to people who have limited access to financial services and is fully licensed to operate in its chosen markets. It has served almost 125 million people in nine markets. Home Credit drives and broadens financial inclusion by providing financing to under-serviced populations wherever and whenever they need through its omni-channel distribution network, while providing a positive and safe borrowing experience. It has operations in (1) Central & Eastern Europe including Czech Republic and Slovakia; (2) the Commonwealth of Independent States including Russia and Kazakhstan; (3) China and (4) South & South East Asia including India, Indonesia, Vietnam and Philippines. Learn more at http://www.homecredit.net.

About FICO

FICO (FICO) - Get Report powers decisions that help people and businesses around the world prosper. Founded in 1956 and based in Silicon Valley, the company is a pioneer in the use of predictive analytics and data science to improve operational decisions. FICO holds more than 195 US and foreign patents on technologies that increase profitability, customer satisfaction and growth for businesses in financial services, telecommunications, health care, retail and many other industries. Using FICO solutions, businesses in more than 100 countries do everything from protecting 2.6 billion payment cards from fraud, to helping people get credit, to ensuring that millions of airplanes and rental cars are in the right place at the right time.

FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation in the U.S. and other countries.

