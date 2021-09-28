Home Care Pulse Merges Brands To Help Home Care Agencies Overcome Caregiver Shortages

REXBURG, Idaho, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse, a leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management has announced today that it has launched a new brand identity for its solutions within the home care industry...

REXBURG, Idaho, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Care Pulse, a leading provider of experience management, training, and reputation management has announced today that it has launched a new brand identity for its solutions within the home care industry and other post-acute end markets.

"The rebrand emphasizes a simple, more important message," said Todd Austin, COO of Home Care Pulse. "We've combined three important tools into one platform that will enhance home care agencies' ability to attract and retain caregiver talent long-term."

Given the current challenge of caregiver shortages, what were once treated as three separate processes need to be treated as one unified process.

All three of Home Care Pulse's main tools - Experience Management (formerly Experience Surveys), Training (formerly In the Know), and Reputation Management (formerly Review Manager) - are being combined into one unified platform to facilitate the synergy between these processes—the first Care Intelligence Platform of its kind.

While there is no silver bullet to solving caregiver shortages, there is a long-term solution: earn a reputation that makes caregivers come to you. Establishing an employment brand is critical for driving more caregiver applications and each of Home Care Pulse's three tools fills a vital role in that process.

These three areas cannot be addressed in an isolated manner or without coordination among the team members. They need to be consistent efforts that work together.

"We want to help agencies be the best employers in their area, but we can't do that without emphasizing the importance of creating a continuous cycle that helps agencies understand, improve, and grow their business," said Erik Madsen, CEO of Home Care Pulse. "We've found that there are agencies achieving major recruitment success by using these tools in tandem, and we'd be remiss if we neglected to share how it's helping agencies to overcome one of the biggest problems in home care - caregiver shortages."

The changes to the Home Care Pulse brand are representative of this unified system and way of thinking. To learn more about how these three tools work together, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/care-intelligence.

About Home Care Pulse:

Home Care Pulse leads the home care industry in experience management, performance benchmarking, caregiver training, and reputation management. On behalf of home care agencies across North America, Home Care Pulse surveys over 300,000 clients and caregivers, and provides training to engage, retain, and improve outcomes for post-acute agencies. Home Care Pulse also provides tools for agencies to monitor, improve, and generate more online reviews; conducts the annual Home Care Benchmarking Study, the most comprehensive survey of home care providers in North America; and administers the annual Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class client and caregiver satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com/.

