Home Buying Company Travis Buys Homes Purchases Homes For Cash In And Around North Carolina

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Travis Buys Homes is a real estate investment company that buys houses in any condition in North Carolina and its surrounding areas. The company aims to help homeowners get out of difficult situations such as foreclosure, divorce, tax issues, and more by offering a hassle-free home-selling process.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Travis Buys Homes is a real estate investment company that buys houses in any condition in North Carolina. The company is committed to delivering home buying services with transparency and integrity throughout the entire experience.

Being a homeowner comes with its challenges; Travis Buys Homes helps owners by offering a hassle-free way to sell a home fast for cash. Selling a home the traditional way with a real estate agent can come with stress, months of work, waiting for the approval for buyer financing, and real estate commission fees.

To help clients avoid all the stress that generally comes with selling a home, Travis Buys Homes is ready to buy houses in any condition. There is no requirement to clean up and repair the property, waste time finding a trustworthy and reputable agent or deal with any paperwork and expensive fees.

The team at Travis Buys Homes takes care of it to offer its clients the most stress-free process possible. Selling a house to Travis Buys Homes is straightforward; simply start by getting in touch with a representative to share the property's details.

If the property meets the company's buying criteria, someone will visit the home; after which, a fair, no-obligation offer will be provided. If accepted, Travis Buys Homes can close at a local reputable title company and have cash in the homeowner's hands in as little as seven days or entirely on their schedule.

Travis Buys Homes is a full-service professional home buying company in Charlotte and will take care of all the closing costs to save their clients time and money.

Those interested in learning more about Travis Buys Homes' services are invited to visit the website and fill out a form at https://www.travisbuyshomes.com/.

Contact Name: Travis HowardEmail: mikeboydnofear@gmail.com

Related Images

travis-buys-homes-logo.jpg Travis Buys homes Logo

Related Links

How Our Process Works

Comparing Our Services

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/home-buying-company-travis-buys-homes-purchases-homes-for-cash-in-and-around-north-carolina-301173095.html

SOURCE Travis Buys Homes