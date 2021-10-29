Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have partnered to award $10,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Mountain of Faith Ministries, a nonprofit based in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) have partnered to award $10,000 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) funds to Mountain of Faith Ministries, a nonprofit based in Vicksburg, Mississippi.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005097/en/

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas have partnered to award $10,000 in PGP funds to Mountain of Faith Ministries, a nonprofit based in Vicksburg, Mississippi. (Photo: Business Wire)

"This is the second time in the past three years that Home Bank and FHLB Dallas have supported us with PGP funds, and it is greatly appreciated," said Betty James, executive director of Mountain of Faith Ministries, which operates a 90-day emergency shelter and a 24-month restoration shelter for homeless women and children. The organization also provides alcohol and drug abuse treatment.

The funds will be used for administration and operational costs to keep the doors of the shelter open, she said.

The funding was celebrated during a ceremonial check presentation this week.

"We are pleased to support Mountain of Faith Ministries as it serves some of the most vulnerable people in the Vicksburg community," said Home Bank Senior Vice President and Community Development Director Kelvin Luster. "This PGP grant will provide them the resources they need to continue their mission, and we are honored to be a part of it."

For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

"Home Bank has been an active participant in the PGP, and we are partnering with them on a number of grants this year," said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas. "Grassroots involvement like that of Home Bank shows a bank really cares about the communities it serves."

See the complete list of the 2021 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2021 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Home Bank N.A.

Home Bank, N.A., founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. Through the years, we've expanded to serve markets in South Louisiana and Mississippi: Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Martin and Jeff Davis Parishes, as well as Natchez and Vicksburg. With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of our communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as we grow, invest and serve our clients and community. We live our values each day, focusing on integrity, innovation and a commitment to serving others. For more information about Home Bank, visit www.home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $60.2 billion as of September 30, 2021, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211029005097/en/