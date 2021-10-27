Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity (Natchez-Adams Habitat) received a $10,000 Partnership Grant Program (PGP) award from Home Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) at a ceremonial check presentation this week.

Home Bank and FHLB Dallas awarded $10K in PGP funds to Natchez-Adams County Habitat for Humanity to offset administrative expenses. (Photo: Business Wire)

The organization will use the funds to cover administration, accounting and insurance costs.

Natchez-Adams Habitat was incorporated in 1991 and built its first home two years later. Since then, it has built 23 homes with the 24 th on its way to completion for low- to moderate-income families. The organization's mission is to eliminate substandard housing in Natchez and Adams counties in Mississippi.

"Our usual donations have been down significantly over the last 18 months because of the pandemic," said Natchez-Adams Habitat Secretary Duncan McFarlane. "We appreciate the support of Home Bank and FHLB Dallas for their generosity. With decreased donations and rising construction costs, this grant will go a long way in helping us continue our mission."

Home Bank Senior Vice President and Community Development Director Kelvin Luster said he is grateful for the result of the bank's partnership with FHLB Dallas.

"These funds will provide Natchez-Adams Habitat additional resources to grow," said Mr. Luster. "We are honored to be part of that and for our partnership with FHLB Dallas that made this grant possible."

For 2021, FHLB Dallas awarded $400,000 in PGP grants, and its members provided an additional $200,250 for an impact of more than $600,000 in its five-state District of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas.

"We value our partnership with Home Bank, which has been deeply involved in community initiatives over the years," said Greg Hettrick, first vice president and director of Community Investment at FHLB Dallas.

See the complete list of the 2021 PGP grant recipients. For more information about the 2021 PGP grants and other FHLB Dallas community investment products and programs, please visit fhlb.com/pgp.

About Home Bank N.A.

Home Bank, N.A., founded in 1908 as Home Building & Loan, is the oldest financial institution founded in Lafayette Parish. Through the years, we've expanded to serve markets in South Louisiana and Mississippi: Acadiana, Baton Rouge, New Orleans, the Northshore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Martin and Jeff Davis Parishes, as well as Natchez and Vicksburg. With 40 locations across South Louisiana and Western Mississippi, Home Bank is committed to serving the needs of our communities. Personal banking has always been Home Bank's trademark and that tradition continues as we grow, invest and serve our clients and community. We live our values each day, focusing on integrity, innovation and a commitment to serving others. For more information about Home Bank, visit www.home24bank.com.

About the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas is one of 11 district banks in the FHLBank System created by Congress in 1932. FHLB Dallas, with total assets of $58.6 billion as of June 30, 2021, is a member-owned cooperative that supports housing and community development by providing competitively priced loans and other credit products to approximately 800 members and associated institutions in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico and Texas. For more information, visit our website at fhlb.com.

