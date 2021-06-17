Holzworth Introduces New Multi-Channel RF Synthesizer Series Offering Best-In-Industry Performance And Channel Density

Parsippany, New Jersey, USA, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSE American: WTT), announced today that its Holzworth brand has introduced the HSY RF Synthesizer, its new highest performance series of RF synthesizers meeting and exceeding best-in-industry performance and specifications. Packaged in the unique, compact, industry leading high channel density form factor Holzworth is known for, the new HSY synthesizer includes a new signal generation architecture that provide industry leading phase noise and spectral purity from 10 MHz to 40 GHz. This new performance breakthrough combined with the Holzworth high channel density form factor makes the HSY Series the ideal solution for multi-channel applications such as semiconductor manufacturing, quantum computing and radar test systems where phase coherency and signal purity are critical.

"The HSY Series demonstrates our ongoing commitment to continue pushing the limits of what is possible with RF synthesis architectures and maintaining the highest channel densities available on the market. The new synthesizer matches or surpasses best in industry specifications all within a compact, multi-channel chassis," says Joe Koebel, VP of Business Development at Holzworth.

The HSY Series incorporates a YIG based (Yttrium Iron Garnett), multi-loop PLL architecture that dramatically increases the performance beyond that of current Holzworth RF synthesizers in terms of phase noise and spectral purity and also increase channel-to-channel phase coherency and stability. The HSY Series is part of the Holzworth "Custom COTS" platform (Custom Commercial Off-The-Shelf) which allows for optimal application specific configurations where the customer can specify a unit to be built with anywhere from 1 to 4 independently tuneable channels, as well as the frequency range of each factory loaded channel. Channel frequency options cover 10 MHz - 3 GHz, 6 GHz, 12 GHz, 24 GHz and 40 GHz. The flexible platform provides a 1mHz frequency tuning resolution and calibrated output power dynamic range settings available from +20 dBm to -110 dBm in 0.01 dB steps, while also providing 360 degrees of relative phase offset on each channel. The primary focus of the design was phase noise performance, resulting in -128 dBc/Hz (6 GHz, 20 kHz offset), -123 dBc/Hz (12 GHz, 20 kHz offset), -118 dBc/Hz (24 GHz, 20 kHz offset), and -112 dBc/Hz (40 GHz, 20 kHz offset).

Holzworth high-performance RF synthesizers, phase noise analyzers, and peripheral components are relied upon to meet the current and emerging test and measurement needs in semiconductor ATE systems, quantum computing and AI systems, military/aerospace ATE and calibration systems, OEM integrations, and benchtop applications. Holzworth products are designed for ultra-low phase noise performance while delivering proven accuracy, high reliability, automation, flexibility, and optimal performance-to-price ratios.

To learn more about Holzworth, visit www.holzworth.com.

- END -

About Wireless Telecom Group

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc., comprised of Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom, is a global designer and manufacturer of advanced RF and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Serving the wireless, telecommunication, satellite, military, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries, Wireless Telecom Group products enable innovation across existing and emerging wireless technologies. With a product portfolio including peak power meters, signal generators, phase noise analyzers, signal processing modules, LTE PHY/stack software, power splitters and combiners, GPS repeaters, public safety components, noise sources, and programmable noise generators, Wireless Telecom Group supports the development, testing, and deployment of wireless technologies around the globe.Wireless Telecom Group, Inc.'s website address is wirelesstelecomgroup.com. Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this news release may be considered "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include declarations regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company and its management. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could materially affect actual results. Such risks and uncertainties are identified in the Company's reports and registration statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Investor ContactAndrew M. BergerManaging DirectorSM Berger& Company(216) 464-6400 andrew@smberger.com

Marketing ContactMaria Droge: +1 (973) 386-9696Wireless Telecom Group Inc.25 Eastmans RoadParsippany, NJ 07054Tel: (973) 386-9696Fax: (973) 386-9191 www.wtcom.com