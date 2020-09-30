Holy 'Que Smokehouse Bringing Authentic Texas Eats To Pennsylvania This October

LAHASKA, Pa., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Peters, founder, and his business partner John Mckeever, of Old Town Smoke LLC, announced today that they will be launching Holy 'Que Smokehouse, an authentic Texas style BBQ restaurant located at 5788 Lower York Road in Lahaska PA.

Holy 'Que Smokehouse will feature all of the Lone Star state's classic wood smoked 'que such as brisket, pulled pork, links and even the mammoth sized beef rib as a weekend special. These main course meats can be married to some of your favorite sides like Holy Que's legendary 3 Cheese Mac, Bacon Baked Beans or even a Sweet Creamed Corn to savor in.

But it doesn't stop there. Holy 'Que builds on their menu by serving breakfast too! Not just any ordinary breakfast but morning delights like their Tex-Mex breakfast tacos, Breakfast Bowls and signature roast coffees.

Peters' says, "I'm so excited to become a part of the Bucks County community by sharing some traditional, good ol' fashioned BBQ. We are sticking to Texas tradition so there won't be any fancy drizzled something or other. Even down to our sodas…it's all about Big Reds which is the go-to cola in Texas. More importantly, our driving force is to make our customers feel like they're a part of our growing family. It's that hometown hospitality we all need today."

Holy Que Smokehouse is slated to open early October. Our friends and family grand opening and press/influencer party will be held first and then open to the public by 10/20. Our huge outdoor space is getting completely re-done, seating approximately 80 people (socially distanced of course!). The space also neighbors Peddlers Village with direct access. HQ will be opened 6 days a week, Tuesday to Sunday from 8AM to about 5PM (or when they sell out). Sundays will feature their signature Sunday Brunch with all of the south's favorite pastimes like biscuits and gravy, country fried steak and even Tri-tip and eggs! Check out the website to see the entire menu. So if you're fixin' to git some, check out www.holyque.com.

All media requests, interviews, etc., contact info is listed below. For invites to the Press/Media Grand Opening event, seats are limited due to government restrictions. If interested in coming, please reach out before 10/10.

Holy Que Smokehouse Contact: Tom Peters2017251856 255440@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holy-que-smokehouse-bringing-authentic-texas-eats-to-pennsylvania-this-october-301141555.html

SOURCE Holy Que Smokehouse