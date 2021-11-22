Holy Headset! Church Is Coming To The Metaverse

GILBERT, Ariz., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Valley Community Church, a multisite church based in the Phoenix area, announced today that Meta's Horizon Venues has been added as a new streaming platform for it's Sunday services, beginning November 28, 2021, starting at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

On Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2 devices, attendees will be able to engage in contemporary worship and a message, up close and personal, alongside other viewers within the headset experience. This event will mark the ﬁrst faith-based service to offer weekly streaming in Venues.

"One of the things we often say is that the church isn't a building, but a movement to help people meet, know, and follow Jesus," said Sun Valley's Digital Strategies Lead Director, Mika Casey. "We want to meet people wherever they are at, including virtually. Working with an innovative distribution platform like Meta's Horizon Venues will allow us to reach as many people globally as possible with a message of hope."

The ﬁrst event will feature guest speaker and author Megan Fate Marshman kicking off the ﬁrst of a ﬁve-part series called 'A Great Light', culminating on Christmas Eve.

About Sun Valley Community ChurchHeadquartered in Gilbert, Arizona, Sun Valley Community Church was opened in 1990 and meets in multiple locations each weekend as well as online. The church believes that everyone matters to God and its mission is to "Help People Meet, Know and Follow Jesus."

