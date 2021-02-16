Holon Solutions Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification To Manage Risk, Improve Security Posture, And Meet Compliance Requirements

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holon Solutions, one of healthcare's most advanced precision information delivery companies, today announced its CollaborNet® platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST CSF Certified status demonstrates that the organization's CollaborNet platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Holon in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST CSF helps organizations address these challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"Organizations, like ours, are under more pressure than ever to meet complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST, ISO, and COBIT," said Jon Zimmerman, CEO at Holon Solutions. "We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for protecting sensitive data and information by achieving HITRUST CSF Certification."

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. Holon's HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

About Holon SolutionsHolon Solutions is a healthcare information technology company that puts the right information in front of the right people at the right time through our precision information delivery platform. Holon empowers risk-bearing organizations to optimize patient outcomes and financial performance by surfacing actionable, patient-specific insights at the point of need. Holon's patented technology surfaces contextual insights within the provider workflow, seamlessly shares clinical data from health plans and vendors, and automates documentation exchange and referrals across health communities independent of the technologies in play.

