Hologic To Webcast Presentations At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The BofA Securities 2021 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 12 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

The Goldman Sachs 6 th Annual Credit and Leveraged Finance Conference on Monday, May 17 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

William Blair's 41 st Annual Growth Stock Conference on Wednesday, June 2 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic's website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

