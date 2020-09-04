Hologic To Webcast Presentations At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming virtual investor conferences: The Wells Fargo 2020 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9 at 1:20 p.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at these upcoming virtual investor conferences:

The Wells Fargo 2020 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, September 9 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Morgan Stanley's 18 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 14 at 4:30 p.m. ET.

J.P. Morgan's 11 th Annual U.S. All Stars Conference on Wednesday, September 16 at noon ET

Each presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic's website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcasts will be available for 30 days following the events.

