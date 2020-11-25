Hologic To Webcast Presentation At Upcoming Virtual Investor Conference

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present virtually at the 3 rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2 at 4:20 p.

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present virtually at the 3 rd Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 2 at 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the investors section of Hologic's website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com

