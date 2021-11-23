Hologic To Host Innovative Product Experiences And Medical Education Sessions On-site And Virtually At RSNA 2021

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) will showcase its extensive portfolio of breast and skeletal health products, including screening and diagnostics solutions, breast biopsy, and breast cancer treatment and monitoring solutions, at the 107 th Scientific...

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) will showcase its extensive portfolio of breast and skeletal health products, including screening and diagnostics solutions, breast biopsy, and breast cancer treatment and monitoring solutions, at the 107 th Scientific Assembly and Annual Meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2.

On-site at McCormick Place, in the South Hall in Booth #2511, Hologic will offer attendees opportunities to engage with products, including the Dimensions® mammography portfolio, Mach™ ultrasound systems, and a full suite of breast biopsy and surgery solutions. Additionally, the Company will host a series of both CME and non-CME accredited medical education symposiums and lunch-and-learn sessions, accessible to attendees on-site and from remote locations.

"We're excited to provide our attendees hands-on experiences with our category-leading innovations, both in our booth and during our medical sessions, as we explore the future of breast health at RSNA 2021," said Jennifer Meade, Hologic's Division President, Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions. "Our commitment to delivering clinically proven solutions across the continuum of care to improve outcomes, reduce costs and increase patient satisfaction remains steadfast, and we're ready to bring that commitment to life through our comprehensive programming at this year's meeting both in-person and virtually."

Medical sessions and symposia taking place throughout the event include:

Clinical Perspective: 3D-Guided Breast Biopsies and Real-Time Specimen Imaging Harriet B. Borofsky, M.D.Sunday, Nov. 28: 11:45am - 12:45pm CT

Artificial Intelligence in Breast Imaging(CME) Sarah (Sally) Friedewald, M.D., FACRMonday, Nov. 29: 8:00 - 9:00am CT

Options and Tips in Breast Localization Barry Rosen, M.D., FACS; Colleen M. Madden, M.D.Monday, Nov. 29: 12:15 - 1:15pm CT

Contrast Enhanced Mammography: Implementation, Application and Biopsy(CME) Ryan Gabriel, M.D.Tuesday, Nov. 30: 8:00 - 9:00am CT

Advancing Clinical Excellence with ShearWave™ Elastography Priyanka Grover, M.D.Tuesday, Nov. 30: 12:15 - 1:15pm CT

A New Era of Breast Tomosynthesis: Using High-Resolution Imaging with 3DQuorum™ Technology Stamatia V. Destounis, M.D., FACR, FSBI, FAIUMWednesday, Dec. 1: 12:15 - 1:15pm CT

For more information on Hologic's RSNA 2021 offerings or to RSVP for a medical education session, please visit www.HologicVirtual.com.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic, 3DQuorum, Dimensions, Mach, ShearWave and The Science of Sure are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves risks and uncertainties, including statements about the use of Hologic products. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated in any particular manner with respect to an individual patient, as the actual effect of the use of the products can only be determined on a case-by-case basis. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful or achieve any expected level of sales. Hologic expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements presented herein to reflect any change in expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such data or statements are based.

This information is not intended as a product solicitation or promotion where such activities are prohibited. For specific information on what products are available for sale in a particular country, please contact a local Hologic sales representative or write to womenshealth@hologic.com.

