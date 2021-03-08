Hologic Announces Multi-year Initiative To Improve Quality Of Life And Life Expectancy Of Women Worldwide

Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX), a global leader in women's health, today announced a collaboration with leading analytics and consulting firm Gallup, Inc. on the creation of the Hologic Global Women's Health Index, the largest and most comprehensive assessment of women's health in the world.

This multi-year initiative is the first survey to track critical markers of women's health and safety by country over time. It will include individual responses from more than 120,000 people across 116 countries and in 40 languages. Through a series of targeted questions, the Hologic Global Women's Health Index will provide unique insight on reproductive health, domestic violence, preventive care, access to care and early disease detection. Hologic conducted the survey as part of Gallup's World Poll, the most comprehensive and farthest-reaching survey of the world. The survey connects with more than 90% of the world's adult population through annual, nationally representative surveys with comparable metrics across countries.

"In our ongoing work to support women's health around the world, we've struggled to find comprehensive data that measures progress on key issues like access and quality of care on a global scale," said Steve MacMillan, Hologic's Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Beginning in 2019, we started working with Gallup to develop the Global Women's Health Index to fill this critical need for a data-driven approach to women's health. Particularly now, as longstanding disparities in healthcare are exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, we hope that the upcoming findings will shine a spotlight on the need to redefine policies and put women at the center of post-pandemic responses and health systems moving forward."

Hologic and Gallup developed survey questions for the Global Women's Health Index under the guidance of global women's health experts and thought leaders from leading institutions such as Johns Hopkins University, George Washington University, RAD-AID, and Popper and Co., among others.

"Women's health is not just a women's issue, it's a human issue," said Susan Harvey, MD, FSBI, Vice President of Global Medical Affairs, Breast & Skeletal Health, Hologic. "It is well established that women's health serves as a marker for social progress, as well as economic stability. When women are healthy, their families are more stable as are the communities around them and the socioeconomic environment overall. The Hologic Global Women's Health Index will bring awareness to the most pressing health issues facing women globally by offering unique regional insights and the ability to benchmark annually to track changes over time."

To ensure a comprehensive view of women's health, the index will feature country-level reports as well as rankings of how countries around the world fare on key indicators of women's health.

"Since launching in 2005, our Gallup World Poll has evolved to provide information that's critical to understanding the behavior of the world's population," said Jim Clifton, Gallup's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Through our partnership with Hologic, we've highlighted eight essential questions to provide meaningful data on women's health. We hope leaders around the world will use our metrics to correct inequalities and improve women's health everywhere."

The Hologic Global Women's Health Index will be published later this year. For more information please visit womenshealthindex.com

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women's health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

Hologic and the Global Women's Health Index are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Hologic, Inc., and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

About the Gallup World Poll

The Gallup World Poll is the most comprehensive and farthest-reaching survey of the world. The survey connects with more than 90% of the world's adult population through annual, nationally representative surveys with comparable metrics across countries. Gallup, Inc. works with organizations across multilaterals, NGOs, private foundations, philanthropies and corporations to measure more than 100 crucial issues affecting people's lives via the World Poll. As a result, the World Poll has become an indispensable tool for global leaders and decision-makers who need to understand the hopes, dreams and behaviors of the people they serve.

