Holman Logistics Names Adrian Conley As Business Development Manager, South Region

CONWAY, Ark., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holman Logistics (holmanusa.com), an Inbound Logistics Magazine Top 100 third-party logistics services provider, announced today that Adrian Conley has moved into the newly-created position of Business Development Manager, South Region effective December 1, 2020. In this position, Mr. Conley will be responsible for development of new business opportunities throughout a seven-state region that includes Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

Mr. Conley has been in management with Holman Logistics since 2004 in manufacturing operational support positions, most recently serving as General Manager of third-party support logistics for a nationally-branded paper manufacturer in Conway, Ark.

"We are thrilled to have Adrian's expertise in leading this new initiative," stated Brien Downie, president of Holman Logistics. "His many years of operational experience and leadership make him uniquely qualified to expand the Holman Logistics focus on creating an Extraordinary Service Experience for our customers in logistics and supply chain services."

Mr. Conley holds a degree in business administration from Northeast Louisiana University and is a member of The Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, ASCM, and the Conway Chamber of Commerce.

About Holman LogisticsHolman has a long history of continuous operation since its founding in 1864. Today, Holman provides logistics support including warehousing, manufacturing logistics, omnichannel fulfillment, and transportation services for customers in the business-to-business and business-to-consumer marketplace. Holman provides services for organizations of all sizes including many Fortune 500 customer locations across the United States. More information about Holman Logistics is available at holmanusa.com.

