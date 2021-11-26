Hollywoodbets Expands Relationship With Chalkline To Deliver Freeplay And Real Money Games Globally

Leading gaming operator adds territories for freeplay and real money sports betting games to drive growth in new markets across Europe and Africa

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywoodbets, the leading retail and online sports betting operator in South Africa, has strengthened its long-standing partnership with Chalkline.

The company plans to continue expanding across UK, Ireland and African markets and as part of its growth, Hollywoodbets announced a partnership with Premier League side Brentford Football Club prior to the 2021-22 season.

Chalkline has been successfully powering Hollywoodbets' award-winning freeplay content for three years. Under the new agreement, the operator will license the provider's BettorGames platform to launch additional freeplay and real money gaming products, serving Hollywoodbets' audience in new and existing markets.

Chalkline's BettorGames platform includes a range of games, including personalized pre-match predictors, live in-play contests, head-to-head challenges, as well as real money sports jackpot games.

Hollywoodbets will also integrate with Chalkline's BettorBI analytics to enable deeper personalisation and automation for continuous improvement of key acquisition and retention metrics.

Dermot O'Connell, Betting Operations Manager at Hollywoodbets, said: "Chalkline's freeplay games have a proven track record across our customer acquisition and retention marketing programs. We are delighted to have expanded our partnership with Chalkline to support our ambitious global growth plans."

Daniel Kustelski, Co-founder and CEO of Chalkline, said: "Hollywoodbets is an iconic gaming brand. We are excited to have taken our partnership to the next level, with new territories and the addition of real money games on top of our freeplay content. Plus, their team is just fun to work with."

About HollywoodbetsSince 1999, Hollywoodbets has been revolutionising betting within Southern Africa, the UK and Ireland. They are also expanding into other parts of Africa. The company offers an online platform, mobile site, call centre and retail branches and, with over 5 000 Team Members, they boast more than 91 retail branches. As a frontrunner in the industry, they are always finding innovative products to offer their customers the ultimate betting experience. Hollywoodbets has partnership agreements with Brentford Football Club, LaLiga, Brentford FC, Comrades Marathon, The Sharks, and Hollywoodbets Dolphins as well as horse racing sponsorships at Greyville and Scottsville Racecourses in South Africa. Hollywoodbets prides itself investing in community development and recently launched the Hollywood Foundation. They were ranked eighth on the list of the Top 50 Gaming Sites Worldwide published by iGaming Business Magazine.

To learn more, visit: http://www.hollywoodbets.net or https://blog.hollywoodbets.net/about-us

About ChalklineChalkline, formerly Chalkline Sports, is North America's leading independent provider of freeplay and real money games for operators and media companies.

Chalkline's BettorGames platform delivers personalized, localized games at scale, focusing on state-level conversions and measurably engaging sports fans for both media companies and operator clients.

With offices in Nashville, London and Johannesburg, Chalkline has delivered 20,000+ unique games to 8M+ players globally.

To learn more, visit chalklinesports.com.

For Media Inquiries

Hollywoodbets Samantha Gounden 324638@email4pr.com +27.87.353.8930

Chalkline Joe Kustelski 324638@email4pr.com +1.615.772.6196

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollywoodbets-expands-relationship-with-chalkline-to-deliver-freeplay-and-real-money-games-globally-301432402.html

SOURCE Chalkline