LOS ANGELES, Aug. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Virtual DJs from the future have arrived in 2021 to help right the wrongs of humanity… and they're starting with The Suicide Squad.

Teaming up with Hollywood star Flula Borg (The Suicide Squad, Conan O'Brien, Pitch Perfect 2) and late night music man Reggie Watts (Music Ico and The Late Late Show with James Corden); this is the first instance in the history of time and space that a pair of virtual artists wrote, produced and engineered an EP for humans.

This mind-bending collaboration is also connected to one of the biggest blockbuster premieres of the year; The Suicide Squad.

The EP "SuperVillain" will feature a collection of different characters from the anti-hero blockbuster.

The virtual DJs, Ivan and Peter, (close friends of the multi talented über fun Flula Borg) have started their path to bridging the virtual and physical worlds by releasing this groundbreaking EP with Flula to bring you right into the movie with them.

Ivan and Peter are partnering up with some of Earth's most well known human artists to birth a new virtual age of music, entertainment and art.

Quote from Ivan"Peter and I were delighted to work with Flula and Reggie on the Javelin (Move Your Body) collaboration. When the four of us get into a room together, great things usually happen. With the overall EP, I think that completely shows through."

Quote from Flula"Ivan and Peter's ability to borrow hot beats und energie from time periods far in the future really made our finished results ADAP (as döpe as possible). I almost feel sad for tartists working only in this dimension."

The Suicide Squads Flula Borg collaborated with these iconic virtual artists to create this musical master-work. The first track "Javelin (Move Your Body)" features Reggie Watts and comes out August 6 in conjunction with the movie's release date and time.

Here is the single: https://found.ee/h76a

SOURCE Multivitamin Media