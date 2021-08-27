Hollywood Global Film Festival Nominations 2021

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Global Film Festival Founder Maryanne Lai and celebrity guests will announce its lineup of official films in competition for its annual film festival on Sunday August 29, 2021 at 5 p.m. at the Tong Tak House located at 1271 South Baldwin Avenue in Arcadia California. As a minority Chinese American producer and business woman in Hollywood, Lai's vision is to create diversity, inclusion and cooperation through entertainment. According to Lai, " Hollywood touches our soul, with its characters that move us emotionally. The music we hear influences us spiritually, and has inspired us into taking action in art, culture and films that moves us physically."

"Submissions to the Hollywood Global Film Festival are a chronicle and reflection of the times in which we live."

This year's film festival competition for the 2021 Hollywood Global Film Festival saw submissions from five continents with more than 50 countries including Brazil, Belgium, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Malawi, India, Italy, Republic of Korea, Russian Federation, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, Mexico, and Canada are just a few.

U.S. Presenters include: Blanca Blanco, Art Camacho, Vicky Contreras, Said Faraj, Manu Intiraymi, Jesaiah Baer, Patrick Kilpatrick, Lisa Langlois, Lana Leslie, David Longoria, Vince Romo, Andrew Rodriguez, Justin Shenkarow, Mirna Velasco, Harley Wallen, April Diamond, Reatha Grey, and Robert Amico are a few Hollywood Global Film Festival presenters that will be attending this weekend festival.

HGFF, a verified Gold Festival, recognizes excellence in filmmaking, acting, and storytelling. It will begin with Red Carpet press-line starting at 5:00 PM, followed by a fashion show exhibition by Gloria Juhn and her Aspeed Design Corporation (https:/aspeedusa.com), a 10,000 square foot facility in the heart of the fashion district of downtown Los Angeles. We will also be introducing the delegates for 2022 Hollywood Global Film Festival pageantry, the Teen Global Film Princess, the Miss Global Film Queen, and the Mrs. Global Film Queen are amongst the models in the fashion show and working with the official presenters for the awards ceremony. Included in the show will be performances from various musical artists from American Idol and from Danny Trejo's music label. Those are just a few of the performers providing entertainment followed by a dinner at 7:00 PM.

People being honored with an award will include: David Longoria, a multiple Grammy Award winner with a prolific career in music that includes the success of " Deeper Love," his single with CeCe Peniston and "We Are One" with over 600 artists and 1100 individual tracks. Which is now the "biggest song in the history of pop music" based on the number of artists performing on it. Also receiving an award is Hollywood's finest screen/television character actor Patrick Kilpatrick from "Minority Report" with Tom Cruise and from "Dark Angel" with Jessica Alba. Kilpatrick is currently a candidate for California Governor for September 14, 2021 election. Another recipient is action film director Art Camacho, dubbed "The Fight Master," by Inside Kung Fu magazine. Camacho has been recognized for his film direction by Alan Horn (Disney Studios CEO). These are a few Hollywood industry professionals being awarded for this year's Hall of Fame Members before announcing 2021 HGFF film nominees live on stage.

All 2021 Hollywood Global Film Festival nominees will be awarded a certificate and the winners will receive a HGFF custom made trophy with our famous trademark emblem. Both the nominees and winners will be inducted into the Hollywood Global Film Festival Hall of Fame, at a separate festival event scheduled on Sunday October 24, 2021.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollywood-global-film-festival-nominations-2021-301364174.html

SOURCE Hollywood Global Film Festival Inc.