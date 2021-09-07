Hollywood Documentary We Want The Airwaves Wins Award At Impact DOCS

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott Ryan has won a prestigious award from The Impact DOCS Film Festival. The Award of Merit was given for his exciting new film, We Want the Airwaves , a behind the scenes documentary that follows a trio of first time TV makers / Hollywood media provocateurs as they set out to change television as we know it.

Starting in 2005 and filmed over the course of 10 years, We Want the Airwaves chronicles the trio's journey creating, bootstrapping, filming and pitching the groundbreaking docuseries Manifesto! with their ultimate goal being the creation of a citizens' platform on broadcast television.

As they begin to pitch Manifesto! to networks, the filmmakers are fueled by adulation from their peers and TV executives alike. These accolades bolster their belief that they will change television and give a broadcast voice to a generation.

We Want the Airwaves is a rare behind the scenes documentary that gives viewers access to the nitty gritty of non-fiction Hollywood. At its core, thematically, it's a first amendment film that deals with the representation of citizen's voices in mainstream media. But it's also a wild and weird journey to the heart of everything that makes Hollywood tick - advocacy, politics, grit and glamour. From the trenches of daily disagreements, phone calls & pitch meetings, to attaching Erin Brockovich to host Manifesto!, the film gives the viewer an inside look at what it takes to get a show on the air.

Manifesto! was the first modern television docuseries to chronicle the work of activists.

We Want the Airwaves' next stop is at the Oakland International Film Festival. The film has previously won awards at Houston International Film Festival (Worldfest) amongst others.

"We are absolutely thrilled to win this award - receiving recognition from the impact filmmaking community is a rare and meaningful experience!" - Scott Ryan, Director

Impact DOCS recognizes film, television, and new media professionals who demonstrate exceptional achievement in craft and creativity, and those who produce standout entertainment or contribute to profound social change. Documentaries were received from 30 countries, including veteran award-winning filmmakers and fresh new talent. Entries were judged by highly qualified and award-winning professionals in the film and television industry.

In winning an Impact DOCS award, We Want the Airwaves joins the ranks of other high-profile winners of this internationally respected award including the Oscar winning director Louie Psihoyos for his 2016 Best of Show - Racing Extinction, Oscar winner Yael Melamede for (Dis)Honesty - The Truth About Lies, and Emmy Award winner Gerald Rafshoon for Endless Corridors narrated by Oscar winner Jeremy Irons, and many more.

