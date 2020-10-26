Hollysys Automation Technologies To Announce Fiscal Year 2021 First Quarter Financial Results And Host Earnings Conference Call On November 12, 2021 US ET

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) - Get Report ("Hollysys" or the "Company"), a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for fiscal year 2021 first quarter on November 12, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time.

The Company will host a conference call at 8:00 pm November 12, 2020 U.S. Eastern Time / 9:00 am November 13, 2020 Beijing Time, to discuss the financial results for fiscal year 2021 first quarter ended September 30, 2020 and business outlook.

Joining the Conference Call:

1. Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, you will be provided with participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event passcode and unique registrant ID.2. In the 10 minutes prior to the call start time, you will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Note: Due to regional restrictions some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.

Helpful keypad commands:*0 - Operator assistance*6 - Self mute/unmute

Direct Event online registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/3446698 . Please use Conference ID 3446698 for entry if the link fails to lead directly to the registration page.

In addition, a recording of the conference call will be accessible within 48 hours via Hollysys' website at: http://hollysys.investorroom.com

About Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (HOLI) - Get Report

Hollysys is a leading automation control system solutions provider in China, with overseas operations in eight other countries and regions throughout Asia. Leveraging its proprietary technology and deep industry know-how, Hollysys empowers its customers with enhanced operational safety, reliability, efficiency, and intelligence which are critical to their businesses. Hollysys derives its revenues mainly from providing integrated solutions for industrial automation and rail transportation. In industrial automation, Hollysys delivers the full spectrum of automation hardware, software, and services spanning field devices, control systems, enterprise manufacturing management and cloud-based applications. In rail transportation, Hollysys provides advanced signaling control and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) systems for high-speed rail and urban rail (including subways). Founded in 1993, with technical expertise and innovation, Hollysys has grown from a research team specializing in automation control in the power industry into a group providing integrated automation control system solutions for customers in diverse industry verticals. Hollysys had cumulatively carried out more than 30,000 projects for approximately 17,000 customers in various sectors including power, petrochemical, high-speed rail, and urban rail, in which Hollysys has established leading market positions.

SAFE HARBOUR:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding: the ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements, based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Hollysys' management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website ( http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under the securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

For further information, please contact:

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. www.hollysys.com+8610-58981386 investors@hollysys.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollysys-automation-technologies-to-announce-fiscal-year-2021-first-quarter-financial-results-and-host-earnings-conference-call-on-november-12-2021-us-et-301159353.html

SOURCE Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd.