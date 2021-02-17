HollyFrontier Corporation Announces Regular Cash Dividend

HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) - Get Report ("HollyFrontier") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.35 per share, payable on March 10, 2021 to holders of record of common stock on March 1, 2021.

About HollyFrontier Corporation:

HollyFrontier Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer that produces high value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel and other specialty products. HollyFrontier owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. In addition, HollyFrontier produces base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and exports products to more than 80 countries. HollyFrontier also owns a 57% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HollyFrontier Corporation subsidiaries.

HFC Forward Looking Statement:

The statements contained herein relating to matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on our beliefs and assumptions using currently available information and expectations as of the date hereof, are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, including those contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that such expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot give assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Therefore, actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied or forecast in these statements. Any differences could be caused by a number of factors including, but not limited to:

the extraordinary market environment and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including a significant decline in demand for refined petroleum products in markets HollyFrontier serves as compared to demand prior to the pandemic;

risks and uncertainties with respect to the actions of actual or potential competitive suppliers and transporters of refined petroleum products or lubricant and specialty products in HollyFrontier's markets;

the spread between market prices for refined products and market prices for crude oil;

the possibility of constraints on the transportation of refined products or lubricant and specialty products;

the possibility of inefficiencies, curtailments or shutdowns in refinery operations or pipelines, whether due to infection in the workforce or in response to reductions in demand;

effects of governmental and environmental regulations and policies, including the effects of current restrictions on various commercial and economic activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic;

the availability and cost of financing to HollyFrontier;

the effectiveness of HollyFrontier's capital investments and marketing strategies;

HollyFrontier's efficiency in carrying out and consummating construction projects, including the ability to complete announced capital projects, such as the conversion of the Cheyenne refinery to a renewable diesel facility and the construction of the Artesia renewable diesel unit and pretreatment unit, on time and within budget;

the ability to timely obtain or maintain permits, including those necessary for operations or capital projects;

the ability of HollyFrontier to acquire refined or lubricant product operations or pipeline and terminal operations on acceptable terms and to integrate any existing or future acquired operations;

the possibility of terrorist or cyber attacks and the consequences of any such attacks;

general economic conditions, including uncertainty regarding the timing, pace and extent of an economic recovery in the United States;

prolonged decline in our financial condition, restrictions in our debt agreements or certain legal requirements, which could result in our inability to declare future dividends;

continued deterioration in gross margins or a prolonged economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic could result in an impairment of goodwill and / or additional long-lived asset impairments; and

other financial, operational and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in HollyFrontier's Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and, other than as required by law, HollyFrontier undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210217005918/en/