Hollister Biosciences Inc. Launches Rebrand To Yourway Cannabis Brands Inc. And Bold New Strategy

Rebrand is part of previously announced strategic transformation Unveiled new name, logo aligned with commitment to 'House of Brands' strategy [Announced stock ticker change to 'YOUR' effective December 16, 2021]

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Hollister Biosciences Inc. (CSE: HOLL) (OTC: HSTRF) (FRANKFURT: HOB) (the " Company" or " Hollister") today launched its previously announced rebrand to YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. (" YourWay Cannabis Brands" or " YourWay").

Hollister, with cannabis operations in California and Arizona, has completed an extensive rebranding to align with the Company's strategic corporate transformation and renewed corporate vision. At the heart of the rebrand is the change of the Company's name to YourWay Cannabis Brands. This update is tied directly to the Company's revamped strategic commitment to creating intuitive brands, releasing thoughtful products, and working intentionally to create a 'House of Brands' that caters to every moment in a consumer's life.

"As a pioneer in the industry, I've experienced a magnitude of evolution over the past few years. From watching brands that seemingly hatched overnight flood the market to seeing companies attempt differentiation through product innovation," said Jake Cohen, Chief Executive Officer, YourWay Cannabis Brands. "The one thing that has been missing, is an organization committed to truly putting the consumer and their cannabis needs first. Our focus at YourWay is to provide the consumer with the right brands and the right products for every occasion so they can maximize the quality of their experience each time they interact with the product."

YourWay Cannabis Brands was built with one simple driving principle in mind: to keep the consumers' needs and wants center-stage with every decision they make. Our mission is to build a comprehensive house of brands that consumers relate with - regardless of their relationship with the plant - ensuring every individual has brands that enhance each occasion, and products that fit their lifestyles.

"Having worked with the world's most prominent brands for over 30 years, we know what it takes to be a truly consumer-centric business, and how to create a portfolio of brands that intuitively revolve around the needs and wants of consumers," said Chris Lund, Chief Commercial Officer, YourWay Cannabis Brands. "We believe the next big cannabis breakthrough won't only come from the pursuit of the highest potencies, new strains, or product innovation, but through creating powerful brands that consumers feel connected to."

A dedication to creating a family of brands that consumers can see themselves in will guide the creation and release of a thoughtful suite of occasion-based branded products that management believes will garner increased basket sizes for retailers. The new and dynamic YourWay leadership team has a profound understanding of industry dynamics and consumer psychographics, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and integral insight on the customer experience to develop brands that fill current gaps in the marketplace.

With its strong balance sheet and refined strategy for success, YourWay believes it is poised to take the industry by storm.

The Company also announced effective December 16, 2021, its shares will trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (" CSE") under the symbol "YOUR". In the interim, shares will continue to trade under "HOLL" on CSE, "HSTRF" on OTC Market Group, and "HOB" on Frankfurt Stock Exchange. No action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.

About YourWay Cannabis Brands

YourWay Cannabis Brands is a publicly traded multi-state operator with sales and operations in 350+ dispensaries across the Western United States. Through building their own brands, partnering with others, and providing white-labelled product, they are dedicated to expanding their reach; remolding the cannabis industry and ultimately, redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact.

YourWay aims to connect with the cannabis consumer on a deeper level, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and an integral understanding of the customer experience to create an intuitive suite of branded products that closely aligns with consumer need states. The YourWay portfolio is an all-encompassing house of brands designed to create a sense of belonging for every cannabis consumer regardless of their relationship with the plant. Please visit www.yourwaycannabis.com for the latest news and information about YourWay and its brands.

Website: www.yourwaycannabis.com

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" as defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking information is often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the date of the Company's change in ticker symbol on the CSE; the implementation of the Company's ' House of Brands' cannabis consumer packaged goods strategy; the Company's rebranding; management's expectations regarding increased basket sizes; and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical fact but instead reflects management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance, or achievements of the Company. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information are the following: regulatory and licensing risks; changes in consumer demand and preferences; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; the global regulatory landscape and enforcement related to cannabis, including political risks and risks relating to regulatory change; compliance with extensive government regulation; public opinion and perception of the cannabis industry; the impact of COVID-19; and the risk factors set out in the Company's annual information form dated August 28, 2020, filed with Canadian securities regulators and available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Company, through several of its subsidiaries, is indirectly involved in the manufacture, possession, use, sale, and distribution of cannabis in the recreational and medicinal cannabis marketplace in the United States. Local state laws where the Company operates permit such activities however, investors should note that there are significant legal restrictions and regulations that govern the cannabis industry in the United States. Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug under the US Controlled Substances Act, making it illegal under federal law in the United States to, among other things, cultivate, distribute or possess cannabis in the United States. Financial transactions involving proceeds generated by, or intended to promote, cannabis-related business activities in the United States may form the basis for prosecution under applicable United States federal money laundering legislation.

While the approach to enforcement of such laws by the federal government in the United States has trended toward nonenforcement against individuals and businesses that comply with recreational and medicinal cannabis programs in states where such programs are legal, strict compliance with state laws with respect to cannabis will neither absolve the Company of liability under United States federal law, nor will it provide a defense to any federal proceeding which may be brought against the Company. The enforcement of federal laws in the United States is a significant risk to the business of the Company and any proceedings brought against the Company thereunder may adversely affect the Company's operations and financial performance.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated, or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollister-biosciences-inc-launches-rebrand-to-yourway-cannabis-brands-inc-and-bold-new-strategy-301441188.html

