HollandParker Joins OneStream Authorized Education Partners

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HollandParker, a Diamond-level OneStream Software Partner that specializes in OneStream implementation solutions for global organizations, is pleased to announce a new Authorized Training Partnership to deliver...

HOUSTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HollandParker, a Diamond-level OneStream Software Partner that specializes in OneStream implementation solutions for global organizations, is pleased to announce a new Authorized Training Partnership to deliver OneStream Authorized Training Courses in North America.

As a OneStream Authorized Training Partner, HollandParker will offer unparalleled OneStream Training through the authorized training curriculum. The Education Service offerings include public, private, or custom training settings for both remote or in-person.

"I am so proud of our team. Our certification as an Authorized Training Partner further enables HollandPaker's mission of 100% client success," says Philip Parker, HollandParker CEO. "Backed by one of the most experienced OneStream consultant teams in the partner ecosystem as well as one of the largest number of OneStream clients in the world, HollandParker has strengthened our ability to maximize each client's CPM vision from strategy to implementation to support and now to classroom training."

HollandParker partners with finance and accounting teams to streamline Close & Consolidations, Planning & Budgeting, and Reporting & Analytics through the leading capabilities of the OneStream XF platform. The new Education Services offering to customers will augment HollandParker's end-to-end OneStream services.

"The OneStream Training Department is excited HollandParker is now an Authorized Training Partner bringing years of experience and expertise to the classroom," says Jacqui Slone, Director of Training and Academy at OneStream Software. "HollandParker is one of only a handful of Training Partners in North America that can deliver OneStream Authorized Training Courses. This is truly a testament to their leadership and unwavering commitment to client success."

"Our consistency, adaptability, expertise, and knowledge helped our firm become a Diamond OneStream implementation partner and now an Authorized Training Partner," adds Philip Parker. "We are proud to be one of the largest OneStream Partners comprised of top CPM experts leading some of OneStream's most complex and high-profile projects."

HollandParker will be offering all Foundation Classes with the goal of offering Level 2 classes over the next 12-24 months. Find all virtual class offerings by visiting https://hollandparker.com/onestream-public-training.

ABOUT HOLLANDPARKER: HollandParker is a Corporate Performance Management (CPM) consulting firm that leverages extensive CPM experience, proven methodologies, proprietary toolkits, and industry best-practices to consistently deliver on-time and on-budget to help clients achieve their CPM vision. In 2017, HollandParker was the first strategic OneStream partner to make a 100% long-term commitment to OneStream and no longer deliver services for competing CPM products. Learn more at www.hollandparker.com.

ABOUT ONESTREAM SOFTWARE: OneStream Software provides a market-leading CPM solution that unifies and simplifies financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality for sophisticated organizations. Deployed via the cloud or on-premise, OneStream's unified platform enables organizations to modernize Finance, replace multiple legacy applications, and reduce TCO of financial systems. OneStream unleashes Finance teams to spend less time on data integration and system maintenance and more time driving business performance. Learn more at www.onestreamsoftware.com.

Media Contact: Dan VollmerDirector of Sales & Marketing dan.vollmer@hollandparker.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hollandparker-joins-onestream-authorized-education-partners-301245787.html

SOURCE HollandParker