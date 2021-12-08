Holland BPW Rolls Out Hybridized Utility Truck Powered By Volta Power Systems

HOLLAND, Mich., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Board of Public Works' ( HBPW ) newest utility truck is cleaner, quieter, and less expensive to maintain thanks to a new partnership with Volta Power Systems , a local energy technology company. Equipped with an advanced li-ion auxiliary power system, lineworkers work from the truck nearly all day on a single charge without the need for idling. HBPW's investment in the clean technology truck , manufactured by Palfinger/ETI, represents an important step in aligning distribution operations with the Holland Community Energy Plan .

" Holland is one of the first communities in the country using this type of advanced energy technology to help our community meet energy efficiency and anti-idling goals," said Dave Koster, HBPW general manager. "A good portion of the working hours of our bucket trucks are spent idling, so this technology will significantly reduce the overall emissions of the vehicle."

The 13.2 kWh system runs hydraulic equipment, power tools, and exportable worksite power. The system charges from the alternator while driving to maximize engine efficiency; it also charges at the garage overnight without requiring specialized equipment. The vehicle is estimated to save the utility up to $14,000 per year in reduced fuel and maintenance costs while preventing about 42,000 lbs in CO 2 emissions.

As an added benefit, the idle-free system enables the utility to run quietly for nighttime and emergency repair work with minimal disruption to sleeping neighborhoods.

Volta Power Systems was founded in 2014 by a team of investors and entrepreneurs with experience in the development of li-ion drivetrain systems for hybrid cars and electric vehicles (EVs). The company expanded that core technology for application to broader markets including auxiliary power systems for RVs, boats, and work trucks.

"Over the past 15 years, Holland has seen the development of groundbreaking li-ion technology for EVs, and that same technology is at the heart of HBPW's newest anti-idle system," said Jack Johnson, co-founder and CTO at Volta Power Systems. "We're really grateful to see the benefits of our community's R&D investments come full circle back to Holland through this local partnership."

HBPW's truck began service in July. Though residents are unlikely to hear the truck idling, they can pick it out from the Idle-Free Hybrid decal on the side of the truck. For more information, visit Holland BPW's website at https://hollandbpw.com/ .

About Volta Power SystemsFounded in 2014, Volta Power Systems provides safe, powerful and simple lithium-ion energy storage solutions for small to midsize businesses. RV, marine and specialty vehicle OEMs trust Volta to deliver advanced, automotive-grade power systems that enhance the lifestyle, freedom and comfort of their end-users. For more information, visit https://voltapowersystems.com/ .

