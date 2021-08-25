Holland America Line Announces May 2022 Return-to-Service Dates For Volendam And Zaandam

SEATTLE, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelers looking to get back to sea on their favorite Holland America Line ship can anticipate a restart date of May 2022 for Volendam and Zaandam. The ships will join Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Rotterdam and Zuiderdam, which have returned to service or are slated to restart cruising by November 2021.

Holland America Line will restart the two ships in May when Volendam will explore Northern Europe and Zaandam will return to the Canada/New England region. With these new start dates, the Grand World Voyage and Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage will not operate in 2022 and will resume in 2023.

"We have been diligently planning and preparing to move our ships back into service, and after an extremely successful restart in Alaska and Europe we are thrilled to have return-to-service dates for Volendam and Zaandam," said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. "The team members on our ships in service have shared what a positive experience it has been welcoming guests back on board. We look forward to next spring when even more eager travelers can get back to cruising with us."

Volendam and Zaandam Return May 2022When Volendam returns on May 1, the ship will offer longer explorations ranging from 14 to 35 days to the Baltic, Norway up to North Cape and Spitsbergen, British Isles and Iceland, all roundtrip from Rotterdam, Netherlands. The ship also sails along the Iberian Peninsula to the Mediterranean and down to Egypt and Israel.

Zaandam restarts on May 12 in the beloved Canada/New England region, with a cruise from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Boston, Massachusetts, followed by itineraries between Boston and Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The ship will offer the popular 35-day Voyage of the Vikings itinerary in July that sails roundtrip from Boston to Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, the Netherlands, United Kingdom and Ireland.

Grand Voyages Resume in 2023When the Grand World Voyage departs Jan. 3, 2023, Zuiderdam will debut on the 128-day around-the-world sojourn, offering world cruise guests the opportunity to book a verandah stateroom for the first time. Zuiderdam also features Music Walk's Lincoln Center Stage, B.B. King's Blues Club and Billboard Onboard, along with specialty restaurants Pinnacle Grill and Canaletto. Volendam will return for the 74-day Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage in 2023 that departs Jan. 3, 2023.

Guests who were booked on the 2022 Grand South America and Antarctica Voyage will be automatically moved to the 2023 departure aboard Volendam. Guests who were booked on the 2022 Grand World Voyage aboard Zaandam will be automatically moved to the 2023 Grand World Voyage aboard Zuiderdam.

"Our 2022 Grand World Voyage booked in record time, and with the pent-up demand to get back to world cruising we moved the cruise to Zuiderdam," Antorcha added. "For the first time on a Grand World Voyage our guests will be able to book a verandah stateroom category, which makes for spectacular scenic cruising, breakfast with a view or relaxing outside without leaving your stateroom."

2023 Grand World Voyage Highlights — Zuiderdam

128 days. Departing Jan. 3, 2023 , roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale .

, roundtrip from . Crossing the South Pacific to New Zealand and Australia before sailing up the west coast of Africa and charting a path through Northern Europe .

and before sailing up the west coast of and charting a path through . 61 total ports in 30 countries and island nations, including eight overnight calls.

15 calls around the African continent with opportunities for safari experiences.

2023 Grand South America and Antarctica Highlights — Volendam

74 days. Departing Jan. 3, 2023 , roundtrip from Fort Lauderdale on an itinerary that circles the continent on a counterclockwise route.

, roundtrip from on an itinerary that circles the continent on a counterclockwise route. 34 total ports in 16 countries and island nations, including five overnight calls.

Daylight transit of the Panama Canal and overland opportunities to visit Machu Picchu, the Galapagos Islands, Patagonia and Iguazu Falls.

Four days of spectacular scenic cruising in the icescapes of Antarctica .

. 11 calls in Brazil and a journey along the Amazon River to Manaus.

Koningsdam to Assume Popular Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas Cruise in 2023With Zuiderdam embarking on the Grand World Voyage, Koningsdam will take on that ship's longer, exotic itineraries in 2023. Koningsdam's 25-day Mexican Riviera and Circle Hawaii Collectors' Voyage will move from a Jan. 31, 2023, departure to Jan. 7, 2023, for 24 days. In February, the larger Pinnacle Class ship offers the exotic 35-day Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas itinerary roundtrip from San Diego, and all guests booked for that departure aboard Zuiderdam will be moved to Koningsdam.

Zuiderdam's Panama Canal cruises in January and April 2023, as well as a 10-day Mexico and Sea of Cortez voyage, will be assumed by Zaandam.

Full Refund Option Also AvailableGuests who prefer a 100% refund of monies paid to Holland America Line can visit the Cancellation Preferences Form to indicate their preference by Sept. 24, 2021.

The above options are not applicable to guests booked on a charter sailing. Other booking and cancellation conditions and policies may apply if the cruise was not booked through Holland America Line. See the terms and conditions in the Cancellation Preferences Form for all details.

